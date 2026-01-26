FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway

Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and quotes to share

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

Border 2 has created a riot in cinemas, earning over Rs 50 crore on Sunday, beating Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and securing biggest weekend for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 09:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of Border 2
    Border 2 has created a typhoon at the box office, and it has smashed several records at once. Headlined by Sunny Deol, along with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 has created history by going on a beast mode on Sunday. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the early estimates of Border 2 on Sunday are Rs 54.50 crore. The movie was released on January 23, opening at Rs 30 crore on Friday, and earning Rs 36.50 crore on Saturday. With Sunday's collection, the domestic net collection of Border 2 is Rs 121 crore. 

    Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

    When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, Border 2 had an average occupancy of 61.14%. The morning shows had 31.46% occupancy. The afternoon shows had 68.93% occupancy. The evening shows displayed a strength of 77.03,% and the night shows had a strength of 67.15%. 

    Border 2 has crossed Rs 150 crore, and will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

    When it comes to worldwide gross, in three days, Border 2 earned Rs 158.50 crore. The movie is expected to register another big jump on Monday, due to the Republic Day holiday. With the strong trend, another Rs 50 crore plus is expected on the cards, taking the domestic total to Rs 180 crore, and the worldwide gross more than Rs 200 crore. 

    Sunny Deol beats his own record

    With Sunday's collection, Sunny Deol has beaten his own record. Sunny has registered the biggest Sunday, beating Gadar 2 (Rs 51.70 crore). The movie also registered Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty's biggest Sunday and first weekend.  

    About Border 2 

    Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to 1997's Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh as the female leads.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
