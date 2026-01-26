Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

Border 2 has created a riot in cinemas, earning over Rs 50 crore on Sunday, beating Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and securing biggest weekend for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 has created a typhoon at the box office, and it has smashed several records at once. Headlined by Sunny Deol, along with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 has created history by going on a beast mode on Sunday. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the early estimates of Border 2 on Sunday are Rs 54.50 crore. The movie was released on January 23, opening at Rs 30 crore on Friday, and earning Rs 36.50 crore on Saturday. With Sunday's collection, the domestic net collection of Border 2 is Rs 121 crore.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, Border 2 had an average occupancy of 61.14%. The morning shows had 31.46% occupancy. The afternoon shows had 68.93% occupancy. The evening shows displayed a strength of 77.03,% and the night shows had a strength of 67.15%.

Border 2 has crossed Rs 150 crore, and will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

When it comes to worldwide gross, in three days, Border 2 earned Rs 158.50 crore. The movie is expected to register another big jump on Monday, due to the Republic Day holiday. With the strong trend, another Rs 50 crore plus is expected on the cards, taking the domestic total to Rs 180 crore, and the worldwide gross more than Rs 200 crore.

Sunny Deol beats his own record

With Sunday's collection, Sunny Deol has beaten his own record. Sunny has registered the biggest Sunday, beating Gadar 2 (Rs 51.70 crore). The movie also registered Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty's biggest Sunday and first weekend.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to 1997's Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh as the female leads.