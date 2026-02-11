Border 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-starrer crosses Rs 460 crore, will it be affected by O' Romeo? Here's what data says

Border 2 is in its third week, and the worldwide collection is nearing Rs 450 crore. The real challenge for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer will start from next week as Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo will hit cinemas.

Border 2 box office collection Day 20: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty-starrer war drama, Border 2, has slowed down, but continues to hold its momentum at the box office. Despite facing competition from Mardaani 3, Border 2 has held its ground, and as per the production house data, the film has crossed Rs 460 crore worldwide. However, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Border 2 has grossed Rs 431 crore worldwide.

Border 2 box office collection Day 20

When it comes to day-wise breakup, on its third Wednesday, till 10 pm, Border 2 has earned Rs 1.32 crore, taking the India net collection to Rs 315.57 crore. The final numbers may go upto Rs 316-317 crore net. When it comes to occupancy, the average strength is only 6.07% with 4.28% in the morning shows, 6.86% in the afternoon shows, and 7.07% in the evening shows.

Border 2 will get affected by O' Romeo?

On Friday, February 13 onwards, Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama O' Romeo will hit cinemas. The movie is anticipated for several reasons. The movie marks Shahid and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. O' Romeo has an ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. The music has also clicked well with the masses. And it's releasing on the Valentine's weekend. All these factors prove that O' Romeo will affect Border 2's collection for sure.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

However, since the target audience is different, Sunny Deol's latest film will surely have a decent 4th weekend as well. The movie is expected to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide, making it Sunny's second-highest-grossing film after Gadar 2 (2023). The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha grossed Rs 686 crore worldwide. This year, Sunny will soon be seen in Ikka (Netflix release) and Ramayana Part One.