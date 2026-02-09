Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After 17 days since its theatrical release, Border 2 has earned Rs 341.47 crore net in India and grossed Rs 458.16 crore worldwide. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer Anurag Singh's sequel has been dubbed as the first commercially successful film of 2026.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 marched into theatres on January 23. The film serves as a standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war classic Border, which featured Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. Like its iconic predecessor, the new installment also unfolds against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

In its third weekend, the Sunny Deol-led war drama performed well at the box office and collected Rs 17.58 crore. After 17 days since its theatrical release, Border 2 has earned Rs 341.47 crore net in India and grossed Rs 458.16 crore worldwide. The Anurag Singh-directed sequel has been dubbed as the first commercially successful film of 2026 as its reported budget is around Rs 275 crore.

Veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Border 2 in its third weekend. "Border 2 continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend, performing very well on both Saturday and Sunday. Its dominance in mass pockets and the heartland is simply outstanding, once again emphasizing the tremendous potential of a well-made film beyond urban markets. Border 2 [Week 3] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 341.47 cr. India biz | Official Nett BOC |  Box office. Border 2 biz at a glance: Week 1: ₹ 244.97 cr, Week 2: ₹ 78.92 cr, Weekend 3: ₹ 17.58 cr, Total: ₹ 341.47 cr."

Border 2 shines a spotlight on real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Varun Dhawan portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, while Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution in the battle.

