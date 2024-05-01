Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama lags behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by over Rs 100 crore

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2 has earned around Rs 315 crore net in India in its first 12 days. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar had amassed Rs 428.50 crore net in India in the same time period. The war drama is lagging far behind the spy thriller.

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 was released in the theatres on January 23 in the extended Republic Day 2026 weekend. A standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic Border, the film revisits the emotionally charged terrain of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that defined the original. While the classic starred Deol with Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty, the new chapter brings a fresh ensemble under the direction of Anurag Singh. The cast also includes Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in key roles, adding new layers to the franchise’s legacy.

In its first 11 days, Border 2 had earned Rs 308.41 crore net in India. On its second Tuesday, 12th day since its release, the Sunny Deol-led film collected Rs 5.75 crore, as per early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, pushing its total domestic haul to around Rs 315 crore in the first 12 days. On the other hand, Dhurandhar had amassed Rs 428.50 crore net in India in the same time period. This means that Sunny Deol's film is lagging far behind Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller by more than Rs 100 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which is still running in theatres in its ninth week since its release on December 5, became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India with the net domestic collections of Rs 892 crore. Dhurandhar, which also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide and became the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19.

Coming back to Border 2, the sequel shines a spotlight on real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Varun Dhawan portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol is seen as Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, while Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Commander Mahendra Singh Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution in the battle.

