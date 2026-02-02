Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

On its second Monday, 11th day since its release, Border 2 recorded its lowest single-day collections so far, slipping into single digits. Anurag Singh's war drama, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, serves as the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border.

Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, released in theatres on January 23. The film serves as the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war classic Border, which starred Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. Like the original, the sequel is also set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty-led war drama amassed Rs 301.89 crore in its first 10 days at the box office. However, on its second Monday, 11th day since its release, Border 2 recorded its lowest single-day collections so far, slipping into single digits. According to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on February 2. The Anurag Singh directorial witnessed a sharp 75 per cent drop compared to its previous day’s collection of Rs 24.22 crore.

Border 2 shines a spotlight on real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Varun Dhawan portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, while Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution in the battle.

Composer Mithoon has reworked several iconic songs from Border for Border 2. The recreated tracks, originally composed by Anu Malik, include Sandese Aate Hai, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat and Hindustan Hindustan, which return in updated versions titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai and Hindustan Meri Jaan. The sequel also features fresh compositions such as Ishq Da Chehra, Tara Rum Pum Pum, Mitti Ke Bete, Border and Pyaari Lage.

