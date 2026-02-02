FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut: Donald Trump

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'

SASCI funding for 3 UTs nearly doubled, Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this: CM Rekha Gupta

Usman for Usman! Khawaja defends Pakistani bowler Usman Tariq over 'chucking' controversy

'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row

Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time

PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

Border 2 box office day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film drops to single digits

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

On its second Monday, 11th day since its release, Border 2 recorded its lowest single-day collections so far, slipping into single digits. Anurag Singh's war drama, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, serves as the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 10:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits
Border 2 box office collection day 11
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, released in theatres on January 23. The film serves as the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war classic Border, which starred Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. Like the original, the sequel is also set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty-led war drama amassed Rs 301.89 crore in its first 10 days at the box office. However, on its second Monday, 11th day since its release, Border 2 recorded its lowest single-day collections so far, slipping into single digits. According to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on February 2. The Anurag Singh directorial witnessed a sharp 75 per cent drop compared to its previous day’s collection of Rs 24.22 crore.

Border 2 shines a spotlight on real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Varun Dhawan portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, while Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution in the battle.

Composer Mithoon has reworked several iconic songs from Border for Border 2. The recreated tracks, originally composed by Anu Malik, include Sandese Aate Hai, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat and Hindustan Hindustan, which return in updated versions titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai and Hindustan Meri Jaan. The sequel also features fresh compositions such as Ishq Da Chehra, Tara Rum Pum Pum, Mitti Ke Bete, Border and Pyaari Lage.

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall
India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
India-US trade deal finalised, tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits
Border 2 box office day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film drops to single digits
GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record
GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record
Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'
Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shoot
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement