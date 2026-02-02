Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film shows great jump on Sunday, beats Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, earns...

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 puts up a good 2nd weekend collection, pushing the film beyond Rs 350 crore net, and beating the lifetime collection of Fighter and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2 has shown a expectional performance in the second weekend, beating the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. As per the trade tracking portal, Sacnilk, the early estimates of Border 2's second Sunday are out, and now the film is racing towards Rs 400 crore worldwide collection.

Second weekend collection of Border 2

As per the portal, on its 10th day, 2nd Sunday, Border 2 earned Rs 22.50 crore. Border 2 ended its first week with Rs 224 crore. In the second weekend, Anurag Singh's film earned Rs 10.75 crore on Friday, Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday, taking 10 day net collection to Rs 275.25 crore. When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, the film showed an average of 36.64% with 18.28% in the morning shows, 49.31% in the afternoon shows, 52.61% in the evening shows, and 26.34% in the night shows. When it comes to worldwide collection, as per the reports, Border 2 has grossed over Rs 370 crore. By the second week, Border 2 is expected to cross Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

Sunny Deol's Border 2 beats Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal

Sunny Deol and his paltan are on a spree of breaking records, and will continue to set new benchmarks in their haul. By 10 days, Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime hauls of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter (Rs 344–358 crore) and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 342 crore).

About Border 2

Border 2 is the standalone sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The movie chronicles the 1971 Indo-Pak Battle of Basantar. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh as the female leads. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.