FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect

Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth

'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli

Amrit Bharat Weekly Express: Nagercoil–Mangaluru regular service starts Jan 27; Know timings, routes

U19 World Cup 2026, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV, online?

Sheikh Hasina attacks Yunus in first public address in exile, calls for overthrow of 'puppet regime' in Bangladesh

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...

IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect

Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Budget 2026?

Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth

Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye, Suniel, Sudesh make cameo appearence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore

Border box office collection day 1: As expected, Sunny Deol's epic war drama took a historic start, beating Dhurandhar, and is expected to beat Gadar 2's opening.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 12:03 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore
Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Sunny Deol on Border 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Border 2: Sunny Deol, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty has made a loud roar at the box office, registering a record breaking start at the box office. Border 2, the spirtual sequel of the 1997 classic Border released on Friday, January 23, with positive reviews and favourable word of mouth, resulting in a spectacular start at the ticket window. The entertaintment tracking portal Sacnilk has revealed the first day collection, and it's an apt reply to haters who were predicting doom of the movie. Border 2 has not only registered biggest opener of the year yet, but also beat the first day of the latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar. 

Border 2 day one collection are...

As the portal quoted, the early estimates of Border 2 is Rs 30 crore. The final figures will be shared in the morning, which will add Rs 5-10 crore more than the current figure. As Bollywood Hungama reported, they have reported that the film will close the it's first day in Rs 40 crore net.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

With the positive word of mouth, the spot booking complements the advance booking, ensuring a bumper start. The advance booking has already ensured Rs. 35 crore, and with the spot booking, it's ensured that the film will comfortably cross Rs. 40 crore. When it comes to occupancy, Sacnilk reported an average of 26.78% occupancy, with 19.46% in the morning, 26.33% in the afternoon, and 34.55% occupanccy in the evening shows. 

Also read: Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth

Border 2 has already beaten the opening of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The 2025's biggest blockbuster opened with Rs 28 crore. Going with the super-strong trend, Border 2 will continue to put out impressive numbers over the extended weekend, and will go berserk on Monday, Republic Day. Border 2 will minimum hit Rs 300 crore lifetime, and with such impressive trending, it could even cross the Rs 500 crore mark. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, and stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh as the female leads.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win
Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect
Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Budget 2026?
Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth
Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye, Suniel, Sudesh make cameo appearence
'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli
Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement