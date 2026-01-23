Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore

Border box office collection day 1: As expected, Sunny Deol's epic war drama took a historic start, beating Dhurandhar, and is expected to beat Gadar 2's opening.

Border 2: Sunny Deol, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty has made a loud roar at the box office, registering a record breaking start at the box office. Border 2, the spirtual sequel of the 1997 classic Border released on Friday, January 23, with positive reviews and favourable word of mouth, resulting in a spectacular start at the ticket window. The entertaintment tracking portal Sacnilk has revealed the first day collection, and it's an apt reply to haters who were predicting doom of the movie. Border 2 has not only registered biggest opener of the year yet, but also beat the first day of the latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar.

Border 2 day one collection are...

As the portal quoted, the early estimates of Border 2 is Rs 30 crore. The final figures will be shared in the morning, which will add Rs 5-10 crore more than the current figure. As Bollywood Hungama reported, they have reported that the film will close the it's first day in Rs 40 crore net.

With the positive word of mouth, the spot booking complements the advance booking, ensuring a bumper start. The advance booking has already ensured Rs. 35 crore, and with the spot booking, it's ensured that the film will comfortably cross Rs. 40 crore. When it comes to occupancy, Sacnilk reported an average of 26.78% occupancy, with 19.46% in the morning, 26.33% in the afternoon, and 34.55% occupanccy in the evening shows.

Border 2 has already beaten the opening of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The 2025's biggest blockbuster opened with Rs 28 crore. Going with the super-strong trend, Border 2 will continue to put out impressive numbers over the extended weekend, and will go berserk on Monday, Republic Day. Border 2 will minimum hit Rs 300 crore lifetime, and with such impressive trending, it could even cross the Rs 500 crore mark. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, and stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh as the female leads.