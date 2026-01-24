Border 2: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's surprise cameo LEAKED! Netizens react to viral video: 'Reveal kyu kiya?'

A day after the bombastic start, the biggest spoiler of Border 2 is out there on the internet. Yes, the OG cast- Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry do appear in Border 2, leaving the audience emotional, but netizens disappointed for spoiling the surprise.

Border 2: Sunny Deol-starrer the latest war drama is been loved by the masses across India and even overseas, leaving them emotionally proud of the Indian forces. Apart from depicting the epic Battle of Basantar, and terrific performances of Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, it's the cameo appearence of the OG Border star cast, that gives a perfect, emotional closure to the movie.

Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

We have already explained the major spoiler of Aksahye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar appearing in the closing credits of Border 2, in the astral form. Sunny's Fateh Singh Kaler gets vision of the martys from Battle of Longewala, leaving the audience overwhelmed with the emotions. However, the visuals of Border 2's biggest surprise is all out on the internet. The closing credits clip from Border 2 is leaked on the internet.

Watch the viral cameo in Border 2

Netizens react to viral cameo in Border 2

Viral Bhayani and other paparazzo have shared the leaked clip on their social media, leaving netizens miffed on why the biggest surprise got killed. "Surprise ki band baja kr bol rhe h.. surprise.. pagal." wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "'Surprise’ ka matlab Google karlo bhai, wohi kharab kiya tumne!" One of the netizens wrote, "Surprise out kyon kar rahe ho. For those who haven't watched the film yet, kuch toh baaki rakho." A cybernetizen wrote, "Surprise bolke yaha pe end to dikha diya full movie bhi aab dikha hi do." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Bhai surprise ko surprise Rahane do na."

Border 2 box office collection

On its first day, Border 2 took a terrific start, thanks to franchise's goodwill and extremely positive word of mouth, that coverted into stronger occupancy in the evening and night shows. On Day 1, Border 2 has earned Rs 32 crore, and it's expected to collect over Rs 150 crore in the extended weekend.