Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'

Anu Malik issued a new statement hours after expressing his concern about getting credited for Ghar Kab Aaoge, recreated for Border 2.

Anu Malik has issued a new statement amid the credit war controversy over the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2. After demanding the due credit for composing the original song Sadese Aate Hai in Border (1997), Anu Malik took a U-turn and clarified that he and Javed Akhtar have been credited for their work in the new rendition of the iconic song. Anu shared the statement on his social media accounts as well, putting an end to the controversy over the credit war.

Anu Malik's new statement on the credit war controversy

Anu Malik has clarified that the makers of Sunny Deol-starrer, including T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, have given importance to their original composition and credited them for their work. "I would like to clarify about the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect. This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of, and I have also shared my thoughts publicly across my social media platforms. Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude."

What did Anu Malik say earlier about Sandese Aate Hai 2.0?

Earlier, in an interview, Anu Malik made it clear that he did not participate directly in the new version of the song. Then he stated that the original work is the source of the tune and the emotion. That is why he thinks he and the poet Javed Akhtar should get the credit.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the upcoming war drama starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in the key roles, representing the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, and it also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as the female leads. Directed by Anurag Singh (Punjab 1984, Kesari), produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.