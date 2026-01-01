Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'

Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...

From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...

“Reform Express” and 24x7 Justice Delivery

India set to impose NEW taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, staring from…; Here's all you need to know

Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

Malaika Arora’s SECRET health shot for gut health: Ingredients, health benefits, recipe, here’s all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star

Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'

Anu Malik issued a new statement hours after expressing his concern about getting credited for Ghar Kab Aaoge, recreated for Border 2.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'
Anu Malik, Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anu Malik has issued a new statement amid the credit war controversy over the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2. After demanding the due credit for composing the original song Sadese Aate Hai in Border (1997), Anu Malik took a U-turn and clarified that he and Javed Akhtar have been credited for their work in the new rendition of the iconic song. Anu shared the statement on his social media accounts as well, putting an end to the controversy over the credit war. 

Anu Malik's new statement on the credit war controversy

Anu Malik has clarified that the makers of Sunny Deol-starrer, including T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, have given importance to their original composition and credited them for their work. "I would like to clarify about the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect. This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of, and I have also shared my thoughts publicly across my social media platforms. Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude."

ANu

What did Anu Malik say earlier about Sandese Aate Hai 2.0?

Earlier, in an interview, Anu Malik made it clear that he did not participate directly in the new version of the song. Then he stated that the original work is the source of the tune and the emotion. That is why he thinks he and the poet Javed Akhtar should get the credit.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the upcoming war drama starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in the key roles, representing the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, and it also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as the female leads. Directed by Anurag Singh (Punjab 1984, Kesari), produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxicati
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement