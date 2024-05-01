Border 2 actress Mona Singh says women come with expiry date in Bollywood: 'Men in their 60s can still play romantic leads'

Apart from Mona Singh, Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. She will next be seen essaying the role of a cop Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra Season 2, that will premiere on Netflix on February 11.

I have never cared about my on-screen age, says actor Mona Singh who finds it strange that there is an expiry date attached to women while male stars continue to play romantic roles even in their sixties. Singh is enjoying a great phase in her career with critically-acclaimed performances in Netflix shows Kaala Paani, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Prime Video show Made in Heaven 2. She also played prominent roles in movies such as Munjya, Happy Patel, and now Border 2.

In the recently released war drama, Mona plays Sunny Deol's wife. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, that also featured Deol along with Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles. Released on January 23, the film took strong opening at the box office and amassed Rs 193.48 crore in the extended Republic Day weekend.

"I have not cared about my on-screen age. I really haven't because I'm very confident and I know who I am. There's nothing to prove, which is why I keep taking risks. People often ask me, 'Why are you so old on screen?' I would say it doesn't matter. It's the character that I'm playing and it really excites me," Singh told PTI in an interview. "People do think like that... You see, it's only in this industry that women come with an expiry date. And it is so sad. Whereas men in their 60s can still play the romantic leads, women can't. But I have never really cared about that because I didn't want to be that," she added.

Meanwhile, after Border 2, Mona Singh will be seen essaying the role of a cop Dhanwant Kaur in the second season of the Netflix web series Kohrra. Barun Sobti will reprise his role of Amarpal Garundi from the first season, which became one of the most well-received shows in 2023. Kohrra Season 2, that also features Rannvijay Singha, Anurag Arora, Pradhuman Singh, Pooja Bhamrah and Prayrak Mehta among others, will start streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2026.

