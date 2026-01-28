FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan imposed penality for his metro stunt, actor's team issues statement, says he has 'utmost respect for city's rules'

Varun Dhawan got into a controversy after Mumbai metro authorties slammed the actor for doing pull ups in the metro coach. Now, his team issued a statement clarifying that he has not been charged with any penality.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 10:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Varun Dhawan's team has stated on his behalf, clarifying that no fine or penalty has been issued to him in connection with the Mumbai Metro, putting to rest recent reports suggesting otherwise. The statement comes after Varun's viral video, where the actor was seen doing pull-ups inside a Mumbai metro coach. The Mumbai Metro too had issued a statement related to the violation of rules, which stated: "As per the provisions under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act 2002, the person who creates a nuisance or damages public property will get punished with penalties or imprisonment, depending on the gravity of the offence."

Now, a statement has been issued by the actor's team: "We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro. We wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun." "The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city's rules and the Metro department's efforts."

The team stated that they are happy to "confirm that there are no pending issues, and we thank the media for sharing this accurate update." Varun's latest release, Border 2, is based on the 1971 war and real events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta's blockbuster Border was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

