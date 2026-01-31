FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court against Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga

Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein

FM Nirmala Sitaram set to present Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'

Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court against Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in SC against Vijay's final film

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'

Border 2 was going to be Paramvir Singh Cheema's Hindi cinema debut but Aanand L Rai’s Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-led romantic drama Tere Ishq Mein, in which he plays Sanon's husband, was released first. The war drama is headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'
Paramvir Singh Cheema in Border 2 and Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Paramvir Singh Cheema, who rose to prominence with his critically-acclaimed performances in Black Warrant and Chamak, says as an outsider it was a conscious decision to build his presence first on OTT before stepping into the world of movies. After appearing in a string of series such as Kaleerein, Jeet Ki Zid, Half CA, Cheema first gained recognition with Chamak and Tabbar, but it was Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix series Black Warrant that turned out to be his breakout performance. He made his Hindi film debut with Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama, Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead. His latest release was Border 2, which has turned out to be a major hit in theatres. 

"I'm not from the industry; I'm an outsider. I don't have anyone from my family in the industry. So, I’ve to work a little harder to create a mark for myself in the hearts and minds of people. When I first worked on OTT, people started appreciating me. So, an audience base was built from there, and eventually I got confidence that, 'People like me.' It made me feel that people are interested in watching (good) content, unlike earlier times where they would watch film (of only) stars," Cheema told PTI in an interview. 

The Jalandhar-born actor said that he was initially interested in acting, regardless of the platform. However, he soon recognised the potential of cinema. "For me, acting is all about giving my best performance. Gradually, I understood the reach of films, and that you can become a star by doing films. This is what my manager used to tell me," Cheema recalled. "I knew that not many people will go to the theatre to watch my films, and I didn't want to start out with a flop film. Hence, I build an audience (base)," he said. 

In Border 2, Cheema portrays the character Subedar Nishaan Singh. The film, a sequel to the 1997 film of the same name, features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, and others. "Doing a film with Sunny sir, Varun bhai, Diljit bhai, this is such a big cast, and if I’m able to stand out and create a mark for myself, then there's nothing better I could ask for. I'm doing a Punjabi film as a lead (hero) with Sonam (Bajwa). I'm taking one small step at a time (in films)," the actor said. 

Interestingly, Border 2 was going to be Cheema's Hindi cinema debut but Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein, in which he plays Sanon's husband, was released first. "I'm fortunate enough that in both the films, I got to work with some great people. Like, in Tere Ishq Mein with Anand sir, Dhanush, and Kriti, and Border 2 the name itself is enough as everyone knows about the film."

Cheema was one of the actors who had auditioned to play the title role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila but the role eventually was essayed by Diljit Dosanjh, and at the same time, he was offered to play the lead in the SonyLIV acclaimed series, Chamak, and he choose the latter. Cheema said, he "regrets" missing out on the opportunity of being directed by Ali. 

"With regards to Chamkila, I don't regret that I didn't do the film but the thing that I feel more is that I wanted to work with Imtiaz sir. When I did Chamak, I thought it was a good show and it was fun. When I saw Chamkila, I don't think I would have been able to give the performance that Diljit (Dosanjh) gave because he gave such a good performance and he is also a singer. But yes, I regret that I missed out on working with Imtiaz sir", he said.

Cheema will next be seen in Prime Video series, The Pyramid Scheme, alongside Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman, and in Punjabi film, Pitt Siyapa with Sonam Bajwa. Meanwhile, Border 2 is running successfully in the theatres as it has earned over Rs 250 crore net in India in the first eight days since its release on January 23, 2026.

READ | Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court against Thalapathy Vijay's final film
Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in SC against Vijay's final film
Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?
Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?
Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM
Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader
Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga
Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of action adventure epic saga
Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is link
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement