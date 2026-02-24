Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'

At the BAFTA Awards 2026, Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi took the opportunity to highlight the ignorance of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government towards the state of Manipur.

Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi created history at BAFTA 2026 with her film Boong. The Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama won BAFTA for Best Children's & Family Film, making Devi the first Indian filmmaker from the Northeast to claim this honour. At the main ceremony, while addressing the jury and audience, Devi made a fiery speech, highlighting the negligence of the Modi-led Indian government in their state. On the international forum, without naming Narendra Modi directly, Lakshmipriya went on to say that Manipur is ignored and unrepresented in India, calling out a major lapse by the government.

Lakshmipriya Devi on Manipur being ignored and unrepresented

While accepting the BAFTA, Devi, along with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others from the cast and crew, joined her on the stage. While thanking the jury members, Devi greeted them and said, "The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such big love."

Watch Lakshmipriya Devi's fiery speech at BAFTA 2026

Devi asserted that Manipur has been neglected and prayed for peace in the troubled state. "A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur. It's a homage to my homeland. So I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur." She further added, "We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence and their dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is, forgiveness." Devi concluded by thanking BAFTA, "for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope. Thank you and have a wonderful evening, everyone."

Also read: BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...

What is wrong in Manipur?

From 2023, Manipur has been in the news for the wrong reasons. The state is experiencing extreme ethnic violence that began in May 2023 between the majority Hindu Meitei and the predominantly Christian Kuki-Zo community. Scheduled Tribe status debates further triggered the conflict, which stems from deep-rooted tensions regarding land rights, illegal immigration, and political marginalisation, resulting in over 260 deaths and 60,000 displaced people.