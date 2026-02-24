FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'

US President Donald Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals: 'Don't play games'

Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost, here’s what really happened

'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'

O Romeo actor Hussain Dalal defends box office performance, mocks Dhurandhar, Animal, Border 2: 'There isn't a man shouting and killing people'

US President Donald Trump denies reports of top General advising against military action on Iran, says '100% incorrect'

Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, how was he allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein?

Uttar Pradesh: After Namo Bharat, CM Yogi-led govt plans to lauch bullet train, high-speed rail project to cover major12 cities, check details

5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'

Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur

'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'

Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from singing

5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway

5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'

At the BAFTA Awards 2026, Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi took the opportunity to highlight the ignorance of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government towards the state of Manipur.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 09:56 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'
Lakshmipriya Devi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi created history at BAFTA 2026 with her film Boong. The Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama won BAFTA for Best Children's & Family Film, making Devi the first Indian filmmaker from the Northeast to claim this honour. At the main ceremony, while addressing the jury and audience, Devi made a fiery speech, highlighting the negligence of the Modi-led Indian government in their state. On the international forum, without naming Narendra Modi directly, Lakshmipriya went on to say that Manipur is ignored and unrepresented in India, calling out a major lapse by the government. 

Lakshmipriya Devi on Manipur being ignored and unrepresented

While accepting the BAFTA, Devi, along with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others from the cast and crew, joined her on the stage. While thanking the jury members, Devi greeted them and said, "The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such big love."

Watch Lakshmipriya Devi's fiery speech at BAFTA 2026 

Devi asserted that Manipur has been neglected and prayed for peace in the troubled state. "A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur. It's a homage to my homeland. So I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur." She further added, "We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence and their dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is, forgiveness." Devi concluded by thanking BAFTA, "for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope. Thank you and have a wonderful evening, everyone."

Also read: BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...

What is wrong in Manipur?

From 2023, Manipur has been in the news for the wrong reasons. The state is experiencing extreme ethnic violence that began in May 2023 between the majority Hindu Meitei and the predominantly Christian Kuki-Zo community. Scheduled Tribe status debates further triggered the conflict, which stems from deep-rooted tensions regarding land rights, illegal immigration, and political marginalisation, resulting in over 260 deaths and 60,000 displaced people.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failure', returns to Delhi airport
Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers on board suffers 'engine failu
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'
Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur
US President Donald Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals: 'Don't play games'
Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals
Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost, here’s what really happened
Ranchi Air Ambulance crash: Deviation due to bad weather, mid-air contact lost
'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'
Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from singing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement