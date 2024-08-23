Twitter
Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

Boney Kapoor reacts to Arshad Warsi's claim of being underpaid for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Arshad Warsi recently grabbed headlines when he claimed that he was paid Rs 25000 less for choreographing a song for Boney Kapoor’s production Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Now, the filmmaker has finally reacted to the actor’s claims.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor finally reacted to Arshad Warsi's claims about being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and slammed the actor. He said, "I read his statement and I laughed. 1992 mein shoot kiya aur yeh abhi baat kar raha hai iske baare mein. At that time, he was not a star. Who would have paid him such a huge amount?”

He further added, "It was Pankaj Parashar who directed the full title. It was divided into two parts. It was shot in James Bond style and a part of it was done in Singapore or Hong Kong. There were too many things happening and Tutu Sharma was handling the production."

We thought that it would take four days but Pankaj finished it in three days. I didn’t even remember this episode. He was paid Rs. 25,000 per day. Hence, he was paid Rs. 75,000 for three days. It was not like (he was promised a certain amount).” When asked if Arshad Warsi ever mentioned this episode to him, The filmmaker replied, “No. We were a part of a TV show together. Malaika Arora and Farah Khan were also a part of it. He never mentioned it and now, suddenly he talks about it. Everybody wants media attention now and I am a soft target.”

In an interview with Samdish, Arshad Warsi claimed, "The production guy requested me to finish the song sooner because shooting for four days would increase costs. I told him I’d try my best, and we worked very hard to get the song done, but we finished in three days. I thought that the production would be happy. I went to get my cheque, and they gave me Rs 75,000. I said, ‘I just saved you an entire day’s shoot, you should pay me more!’ He said, ‘No, for four days it’s Rs 1 lakh, and for three days it’s Rs 75,000’.”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor surprised fans as he announced the sequel of No Entry and revealed that the film would be headlined by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. While he didn't reveal the names of the actresses, he promised that the film would have a lot of actresses. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
