Boney Kapoor says ‘no superstar ensures box office success’ in Bollywood today: 'Bigger the star, lesser the...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency: Check voting date, key candidates, result and more

In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

Alappuzha Kerala Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

8 foods to increase calcium in body

8 animals that lay largest eggs

Health benefits of drinking wood-apple (bael) juice on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan's worst film didn't release for 10 years, he quit due to controversial kiss scene, refused to promote it

Meet actress who spent nights in dance bar, debuted at 16, had no hit for 15 years, then led biggest hit of 2023

Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Boney Kapoor says ‘no superstar ensures box office success’ in Bollywood today: 'Bigger the star, lesser the...'

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has discounted the impact superstars have on a film's box office success

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

article-main
Boney Kapoor (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The presence of a superstar in a movie does not guarantee box office success but ensures the saleability of the film beyond the theatrical domain, says producer Boney Kapoor. Known for producing films like Mr. India, Wanted, No Entry and Company, Kapoor is now coming out with period sports drama Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

“No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. Rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is,” Kapoor told PTI in an interview. “Bigger the star, lesser the risk. You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office,” he added.

Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma of Badhaai ho fame, Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. It tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The film's production journey was filled with hurdles, Kapoor said, recounting how they leased out a 16-acre land in 2019 to build an entire stadium to shoot eight football matches of the film but then the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020. After that, the film's set was destroyed in a cyclone, which led to further delays. “It was unfortunate but that's destiny. That's the reality we have to face. But thankfully my crew did not give up on the film. I am glad the way the film is shaped up and it's all due to their efforts," Kapoor said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

The producer, who earlier collaborated with Devgn for Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002), hailed the actor for his versatility. “Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors we have. He will be the one man who will continue to be a big star even in his '80s like Amitabh Bachchan. We also have Anil (Kapoor) who has that kind of longevity," he said, also counting the Khan trio -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- as stars who will enjoy a long career. (But) Ajay stands out... He has done all types of film. He can mould himself to any character which means he can walk with laurels at any party because he gives his all,” he added.

Also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, Maidaan is presented by Zee Studios. It will be released in theatres on April 10.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Ultimate Guide to Wealth Management in 2024

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

Watch: Pakistani actress Nadia Khan calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement