Boney Kapoor reveals REAL REASON why Sridevi rejected Baahubali, defends late superstar against allegations: 'She's not a struggling actor'

Boney Kapoor has finally addressed the decade-old controversy of Sridevi rejecting Prabhas-starrer Baahubali, and what was the real reason behind saying no to India cinema's landmark film.

Producer Boney Kapoor finally addressed the allegations made against her late superstar wife Sridevi for rejecting Baahubali due to her superficial demands. Not only Prabhas or Rana, but Satyaraj and Ramya Krishnan earned household recognition in the north with Baahubali.

Ramya earned a new lease as an actor by playing Sivagami. However, she wasn't the original choice for the film. The first choice for this role was Sridevi. SS Rajamouli approached her, and she was convinced, but ultimately the Laadla actor rejected the film. There were rumours that the primary reasons for Sridevi saying no to Baahubali were the denial of her demands from the makers. Several reports surfaced that Sridevi demanded a whole floor of a hotel and a huge entourage. When the makers denied her alleged requirements, she was replaced by Ramya. Now, Boney has finally revealed the real reason why Sri chose to lose Baahubali.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta, Boney said Sridevi and Rajamouli were keen to collaborate, but she was offered less than what she got for English Vinglish. The No Entry producer said, "This film with Rajamouli didn't happen, Baahubali, but I have a message from Rajamouli that he was a fan of Sri as an actor, but now, after interacting with her, his respect for her has gone multi-fold high because of the inputs she has given. See wo nahi kiya, again that was a misunderstanding created by the damn producer. She, I mean, Rajamouli ghar pe aaye the, poori baat hoi thi, sab kuch hua tha. And Rajamouli, when the commercials were being shown, left the room, and he went out."

Sridevi was getting less than what she got for English Vinglish

The Wanted producer further added, "The producer offered me the same money that she got for, less than what she got for English Vinglish. Toh, obviously, I mean, she's not a struggling actor, no, bhai, you are getting mileage out of her. You are casting her, you will get some advantage in Hindi, and you will get some advantage in Tamil. If you are not going to respect, then why should she do it?" Kapoor asserted that his grievances were not shared by Rajamouli, "But yeh cheez Rajamouli ko shayad producer mein bata hi nahi thi. Rajamouli ko yeh bata hai gaya ki she wants the full floor of the hotel, she wants this entourage."

The only demand Boney and Sridevi made with Baahubali producers was...

The Judaai producer revealed that they made a special request to the makers, "The only thing we had said ki try and put, I mean, try and schedule the shooting, most of the schedule, big schedules, when the children have holidays, so that they can also come." With this, Boney has shut down the rumours, and he further revealed that he's ready to confront the producers about it without any fear.