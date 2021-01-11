Boney Kapoor reveals how son Arjun Kapoor convinced him to play Ranbir Kapoor's onscreen father in Luv Ranjan's next

Boney Kapoor recently made a cameo appearance in brother Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's film 'AK vs AK' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is now all set to take up a full-time role in Luv Ranjan's romantic drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, Boney, who will play Ranbir's father in the film, said that he was persuaded by his son Arjun Kapoor to take up the offer and act in the film.

Boney further added that when the script of the untitled film was being written, Luv and his team wanted the character of Ranbir's father to be 'somebody like Boney Kapoor', and offered him the role.

After Luv watched AK vs AK last month, he approached Boney for the role.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Boney said, "Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions."

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir.

Speaking about shooting for the film, Boney said that he is not nervous about being in front of the camera.

"I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?" he said.

Luv is best known as the director of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which rose Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha to stardom. He also produced De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Boney, meanwhile, has several projects in the pipeline. His production ventures include the sports drama Maidaan, Tamil film Valimai, Telugu film Vakeel Saab and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India trilogy.