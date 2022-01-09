Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi, shares unseen pic

Producer Boney Kapoor has been missing his late wife and actor Sridevi a lot these days. Boney, who recently joined Instagram, often shares pictures with Sridevi. His profile is filled with unseen and throwback pictures.

Boney Kapoor on Sunday dropped another unseen picture with Sridevi in which they can be seen holding each other while walking. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “n Tokyo: walking out of the hotel lobby. We were there for the premiere of English Vinglish . It remains one of the most successful Indian film in Japan.”

Seeing the photo, fans also got emotional. One of them wrote, “It was a great movie and mama did a great job Dp,” while another commented, “Yes,it is and remember your trip well! When tourists are allowed back please visit again!”

Take a look:

In another picture, Sridevi, dressed in a coat and a scarf, can be seen smiling, with her arms locked with Boney's, who is smiling along with her. He added the caption, "My heart," along with a string of red heart emoticons. Fans poured in love-filled comments on the post. "The best couple," a social media user wrote. "Miss you always ma'am," another added.

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there. Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.