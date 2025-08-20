Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry, REVEALS why he went ahead with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD
Recently, Boney Kapoor confessed that he's also missing the OG No Entry boys, and also revealed that he move ahead with the new cast after waiting years for them.
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has said that one of his biggest regrets with *No Entry 2* is not being able to bring back the original stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. Anees Bazmee’s 2005 comedy became a cult favourite and fans had long hoped that its sequel would reunite the trio.
That hasn’t happened. Instead, the new film is being led by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Kapoor admitted the change was a tough call. “Poori star cast hi humne change ki. Toh ye humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them… They were the original three boys in *No Entry*. And they were most loved,” the Wanted producer said.
The producer reflected on how delays cost him the chance to recreate the same magic. “Waqt beet gaya wait karte karte… maine mauka kho diya. Gaadi aage nikal gayi. Ab ye pachhtaawa hoga ki same setup nahi hai,” he admitted. He also spoke warmly of the original stars, calling Salman Khan “a fantastic guy,” describing Anil Kapoor as “a brother and an actor,” and remembering Fardeen Khan as “one of the best guys I have known in the film industry.”
Even though he feels the absence, Kapoor is hopeful about what the new cast can bring. “Somehow, we have moved on, and let’s hope the decision is right,” he said. Tamannaah Bhatia has also joined the film in a quirky role, reportedly similar to the part played by Bipasha Basu in the first instalment.
With Anees Bazmee back at the helm, expectations are already high. Kapoor knows the nostalgia for Salman, Anil and Fardeen will remain, but he believes the sequel can still offer audiences something new. As he put it, while the past can’t be recreated, the future may hold its own surprises.