Boney Kapoor REACTS after daughter Anshula Kapoor gets discharged from hopsital

Anshula’s sister Janhvi Kapoor visited her at the hospital on Sunday (June 6) and later in the day, Boney Kapoor also paid a visit to his daughter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

After getting hospitalised on Saturday (June 5), producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor was on Monday discharged from the hospital.

The 30-year-old was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital late on Saturday for a routine check-up. She had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. Anshula’s sister Janhvi Kapoor visited her at the hospital and later in the day, Boney Kapoor also paid a visit to his daughter.

Anshula’s visit to the hospital for a routine check-up got extreme media attention and Boney Kapoor has given veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s hospitalisation in the same hospital as the reason for it.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Boney said, “You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was  there. Hence the  photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s  all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood.”

Anshula Kapoor is Boney Kapoor’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula is very close to her brother Arjun and he had once revealed in a radio interview that she moved back from America to India for him. 

"Me and my sister, Anshula, have sacrificed a lot subconsciously. She did a course in America, she graduated and she moved to India so that I don't get lonely. She looked at my life as her life. She runs the house so that I can work. It's not easy to live without having parents around. At least one child has to be slightly responsible so that the other one can enjoy, be carefree, irresponsible and go take on the world. Because acting karna matlab duniya ko take on karna. You have to live in different places at different times, so I think she sacrificed a lot," he was quoted saying. 

Arjun and Anshula’s online celebrity fundraising platform, Fankind, has been silently working all through the pandemic to help as many people as possible across India. The brother-sister duo raised over Rs 1 crore and has helped over 30,000 people and their families in need.

