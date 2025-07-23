Boney Kapoor miraculously loses 26 kgs without any workout, looks unrecognisable in latest photos, you can also achieve this by following these steps

Boney Kapoor underwent a physical transformation, losing 26 kgs without any rigorous workout. Read on to know the secret diet plan of Anil Kapoor's elder brother.

Producer Boney Kapoor has left the internet and Bollywood stunned with his latest photos. The man behind blockbusters like No Entry, Wanted, and Mr India is making headlines not for his movies, but for his miraculous body transformation. Boney Kapoor has been overweight for quite some time. Even in the 2000s, Boney was fat, but not anymore. In 2025, Boney decided to revamp himself. He underwent a drastic weight loss and transformed into a charming, slim 69-year-old handsome guy. Boney's new avatar has surprised everyone, and they all want to know the secret of weight loss. Well, we have cracked it, and will share with you in easy steps.

Boney Kapoor's weight loss secret in just four steps

No need to sweat it out hard in the gym, undergoing rigorous workout sessions. No need for crash diets and going hard on yourself. Just follow this simple mantra of Boney Kapoor, and you will see the changes. The following information is curated from various reports.

1) Skip Dinner and have only...: As per the reports, Boney doesn't eat dinner in the evening. In spite of having his favourite meal post sunset, he opts for soups and salads only.

2) No soft drinks, tea, coffee, but..: Reportedly, Boney has become very particular about his beverage intake as well. He is not having tea or coffee, but is heavily dependent on fruit juices only.

3) Boney's breakfast includes only...: It's said that a good breakfast is the perfect start for the day. Boney has now decided to skip having a heavy breakfast and now enjoys jawar roti with a glass of fruit juice.

4) Skip car for short distance: Another discipline Boney has reportedly adopted is that he's preferring to take good walks. Rather than jogging or running, he opted for walking, which is also a good way to shed these extra kilos.

Boney Kapoor's upcoming mega film

On the work front, Boney's last film was sports drama Maidaan. His upcoming film is No Entry 2, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the leads. The movie is directed by OG No Entry director Anees Bazmee.