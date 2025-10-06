Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony

On October 2, the Kapoor family gathered for a joyous occasion as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their Ghor Dhana ceremony.

Producer Boney Kapoor turned emotional at daughter Anshula Kapoor’s Ghor Dhana ceremony as he lovingly kissed her hand. The heartwarming gesture reflected his pride and affection as Anshula embarked on a new chapter in her life. On Monday, the proud father took to his Instagram handle and posted photos featuring him and his daughter from her Gor Dhana ceremony.

In one of the monochrome shots, Boney is seen lovingly kissing Anshula’s hand. The next photo features the producer sharing a warm hug with his daughter. Another sweet moment captured Boney showering blessings on Anshula and Rohan Thakkar. Some of the clicks shows Anshula smiling while posing alongside her father and siblings - Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Sharing these candid pictures, he wrote, "My darling daughter blessed to have you in our lives." Boney's first wife was Mona Kapoor, with whom he shared two children - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi had two daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Mona died due to multiple organ failure in 2012, and Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

On October 2, the Kapoor family gathered for a joyous occasion as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their Ghor Dhana ceremony. The intimate event, held in Mumbai, marked the couple’s engagement after years of togetherness. The celebration was attended by close family and friends.

Anshula Kapoor, on October 5, penned a heartfelt note where she described her Ghor Dhana ceremony as "a fairy tale come true." She dedicated the note to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, expressing that the ceremony turned out to be everything she had ever dreamt of. Anshula appeared in the reality show The Traitors on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

