Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi; Arjun Kapoor asked him 'why don't you come home'

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor shared that he felt divided between Sridevi and his kids with Mona Kapoor. "I couldn’t leave Sridevi alone, her parents had passed, she was alone. But here, at least my kids were with their mother and they were living with their grandparents", he said.

Boney Kapoor tied the knot with Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983 and divorced her in 1996. With Mona, he shared two children - Arjun Kapoor born in 1985 and Anshula Kapoor born in 1990. In 1996, Boney married Sridevi and the couple welcomed their first daughter Janhvi Kapoor in 1997, and another daughter Khushi Kapoor in 2000. Mona Kapoor passed away due to multiple organ failure in 2012, and Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

In a recent interview, the producer shared how his marriage with Sridevi affected Mona. Talking to the businesswoman Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, Boney said, "My first wife, I told her, I had confessed to her about Sridevi. Look at this ring that I am wearing, and the ring that she (Sridevi) was wearing. Both were bought by Mona. I told her openly and that’s how she brought the children up without creating any kind of hatred towards me or the other kids."

He added that he felt divided between Sridevi and his kids with Mona as he added, "I have a letter from Arjun where he asked me, ‘Why don’t you come home?’ I used to feel bad. What could I do? I was divided. On one side, was my wife (Sridevi), and on the other side were my kids. I couldn’t leave Sridevi alone, her parents had passed, she was alone. But here, at least my kids were with their mother and they were living with their grandparents."

Concluding that he "had to make a choice" eventually, Boney shared, "I love my children. I loved them even more back then. And I had to go through things. I had to be very strong to handle some situations. Because I love all my children. And I respected my ex-wife because she never played this game of putting one against the other. Kids felt bad because they couldn’t see their mom suffering, which I understand. And I feel blessed now, all the four of them are together."

