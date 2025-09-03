Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No Entry sequel starring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor: 'We have parted as...'

In an interview, Boney Kapoor also revealed why they could not retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for the No Entry sequel. He said, "Poori star cast hi humne change ki. Toh ye humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast."

Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh has exited from the much-awaited sequel of No Entry. On Tuesday, several media reports claimed that Diljit Dosanjh has quit Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor's film; however, the news has now been confirmed by Boney Kapoor, who has also opened up about the reason behind Diljit Dosanjh's exit.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh quit the No Entry sequel?

Boney Kapoor admitted that Diljit Dosanjh has quit the project but insisted that it was only due to date issues. Boney Kapoor shared with NDTV that they have parted ways on good terms, saying, "Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together."

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand.

Boney Kapoor reveals why they could not retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for the No Entry sequel

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney Kapoor also revealed why they could not retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for No Entry sequel. He said, "Poori star cast hi humne change ki. Toh ye humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. (We’ve changed the entire star cast. So it’s our loss that we couldn’t retain the original cast). We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil, and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved."

He further added, "Waqt beet gaya wait karte karte aur aaj hum shayad new setup ke saath koi nayi cheezein usmein… ho sakta hai sab cheezein aur different ho. But maine mauka kho diya. Gaadi aage nikal gayi. Ab ye pachhtaawa hoga ki same setup nahi hai. (Time passed while we kept waiting, and today, with a new setup, maybe things will be different. But I lost the opportunity. The train has moved on. Now there will always be this regret that the original setup isn’t there). Because Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best guys I have known in the film industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we have moved on, and let’s hope the decision is right."

