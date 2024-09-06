Boney Kapoor announces new film, its title has a Mr India connect: 'Probably by December we...'

Boney Kapoor announced his line-up of films, including No Entry 2, Mom 2, a mythological drama, and a film that has a connection with his iconic hit Mr India.

Whenever Boney Kapoor is being discussed, two of his most famous produced films are mentioned, Mr India and No Entry. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the sequels of these titles. While No Entry 2 is under the pre-production stage, there is no clarity on Mr India 2. However, Boney has now announced his line-up of films, which also includes a title that has a connection with his iconic hit led by Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi.

Boney graced the poster launch event for the second edition of Cine Talkies at an event in Mumbai, and there he announced his upcoming movie, Shrimaan Bharat. Boney Kapoor said, “Taking the opportunity to be associated with Sanskar Bharti for Cine Talkies 2024, I would like all of us to pledge to contribute towards our society. I only know to make films. Currently, I am working on a film titled “Shrimaan Bharat”, while right now I cannot divulge many details about the same, I want to announce the title. Probably by December, we will have more details to share about the film.”

Boney Kapoor announced Mom 2 and the mythological drama

Boney further added, "I would be commencing work on around 5-6 films which are in the pipeline across genres, first one amongst it would be No Entry 2, apart from that I’m also working on Mom 2, two Tamil films and others. I have made films across seven languages, the main objective has always been to give a message to the audience. Some have worked while some didn’t gain the kind of recognition we expected, I believe the subjects for the upcoming films that I’ve selected have a huge scope for the understanding and betterment of society. I am also making a mythological film, these are all my desires and movies that are in my orbit right now and I will work on them one by one. I do have some more subjects that I intend to work on because I know nothing apart from making films."

Boney's last production was Ajay Devgn-starrer sports-drama Maidaan. Though the movie earned critical acclaim, the film failed at the box office.

