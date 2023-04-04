Boney Kapoor and Gigi Hadid’s viral photo initiates meme fest on Twitter, fans say ‘pehle Varun, now Boney...'

Boney Kapoor-Gigi Hadid

From Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to Tom Holand and Zendaya, the grand inauguration of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre was a glittery and star-studded gala. The pictures and videos from the performances at the NMACC gala surfaced on the internet. One such picture is of Boney Kapoor and Gigi Hadid in which the filmmaker can be seen holding the supermodel’s waist. The filmmaker got trolled for the same.

On Monday, a photo went viral wherein Boney Kapoor can be seen posing with Gigi Hadid and the filmmaker was holding the American supermodel’s waist. Netizens found it to be awkward and trolled him for giving such a pose. The viral photo started a meme fest on Twitter.

Sharing the Alia Bhatt meme from Raazi, one of the users wrote, “First Varun, now Boney Kapoor. Gigi be like.”

First Varun, now Boney Kapoor. Gigi be like - pic.twitter.com/yjiaHk7GpZ — Shaurin (@itsSSG_) April 3, 2023

Another Twitter user also shared a meme from Gangs of Wasseypur and wrote, “Close enough.”

Another user tweeted, “Boney Kapoor be like angrejo mai toh chalta hai (It is fine with foreigners).”

Boney Kapoor be like angrejo mai toh chalta hai pic.twitter.com/iOid79zlOn — M. (@anxietttttyyyyy) April 4, 2023

Another tweet read, “Patli kamariya tori haaye haaye haaye.”

Patli kamariya tori haaye haaye haaye pic.twitter.com/u0DBdwZfE8 — SwatKat(@swatic12) April 3, 2023

One of the users jokingly tweeted, “According to gayrukhpur wale Boney Kapoor is a Globalstar as he is not only posing a picture with Gigi Hadid but holding her thin waist.”

According to gayrukhpur wale Boney Kapoor is a globalstar as he is not only posing a picture with Gigi Hadid but holding her thin waist pic.twitter.com/shyiCwKv3V — ∫a〽️ir (@stanRadhe) April 3, 2023

Earlier Varun Dhawan faced a huge backlash when the actor’s video lifting Gigi Hadid while his performance at the NMACC gala went viral. Fans found it unnecessary and unsavory of the actor to lift the supermodel. However, the actor issued a statement clarifying that it was all planned and tweeted, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things.” Later Gigi Hadid also cleared the air after she posted a story saying “Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney Kapoor recently announced his upcoming production Maidaan which stars Ajay Devgn along with Keerthy Suresh, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao among others. The film is a biographical sports drama directed by Amit Sharma.

