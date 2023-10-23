Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artistes in India; can Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif return to Bollywood now?

The Bombay High Court has rejected a plea calling for the Indian government to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian films.

For over seven years, there has been a shadow ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry. While actors and singers from across the border regularly featured in films in Hindi and other languages for years, all that ended when political relations between the two countries soured in 2016. A recent petition in the Bombay High Court sought to formalise the ban but the court refused to do so. However, does that mean that Pak artistes will be seen in Bollywood again? The answer is a little more complex.

What Bombay High Court said about ban on Pakistani artistes in India

A petition had been filed by one Faaiz Anwar Qureshi – a self-proclaimed cine worker – in the Bombay High Court demanding the Government of India ban artistes from Pakistan working in India. This included Pakistani cine workers, musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians. However, the court refused to grant the plea saying it would be a backwars step. The division bench comprising Justices Sunil Shukre and Firdosh Pooniwalla observed that patriotism isn't demonstrated by hostility towards foreign nationals.

“A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border,” PTI quoted it as saying. The court further said, “One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country.”

The existing ‘ban’ on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood

However, the court’s rejection of the plea doesn’t mean that actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan or singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Kha will return to Indian films soon. That is because the ban on Pak artistes was never governmental. In 2017, the industry associations, led by the Federation of West India Cine Employees (FWICE), refused to work with Pakistani artistes. This meant that since then, no Pakistani artistes have been able to work in Indian films. Unless those associations change their stance, the situation is unlikely to change.