Bombay High Court quashes 2006 molestation case against Mika Singh for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant

The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Mika Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant during his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2006 case lodged against singer Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant. A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige quashed the FIR and chargesheet filed in the case after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Sawant giving her consent on the ground that she and Singh had amicably resolved the issue.

The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Sawant during his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Singh was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh, in April this year, moved HC to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police. The HC Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Sawant which stated that she and Singh had "amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconce.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rakhi Sawant’s estranged husband Adil Durrani was arrested on February 6 after the actress filed a case alleging him of domestic violence, stealing her jewelry, and cheating. After this, an Iranian woman also filed a case of rape against him at the Mysore police station. (With inputs from PTI)

