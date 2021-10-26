Bombay High Court adjourns Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing for tomorrow

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing for a plea to grant bail to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case, till Wednesday.

Appearing for Aryan, senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi said that since there is no recovery or consumption, Aryan has been wrongly arrested. He said that Aryan Khan has been kept in jail for the last 23 days without any evidence.

Rohatgi also highlighted that the WhatsApp chats recovered from Aryan's phone are not on record but cited, adding that none of those chats relate to the cruise party.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had opposed Aryan's bail application and said that the agency needs time to unearth the international cruise ship drug racket because if Aryan is given bail, then he can affect the process of investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.