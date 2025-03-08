The court found that the unauthorized use of Johar's name and personal attributes in the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar violated the director's personality rights, publicity rights, and right to privacy.

On Friday, March 7, the Bombay High Court denied the release of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, stating that the title and content of the film violated filmmaker and producer Karan Johar's privacy and personality rights, as well as infringed upon his brand value. Justice RI Chagla said that releasing a movie with such a title would inevitably lead people to directly associate it with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director.

In June 2024, Karan Johar approached the High Court, requesting an injunction to prevent the film's producers, Indiapride Advisory Pvt Ltd, from releasing Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar. He argued that the title infringed upon his personality, publicity, and privacy rights, and contended that "unless his consent is obtained for using his personal attributes, such as his name and profession, these rights are violated."

Johar informed the court that the filmmakers had not responded to a cease-and-desist notice he had issued on June 6, 2024, instructing them not to use his name in the movie in any form. Emphasizing that he had no involvement with the film, Johar stated that the filmmakers were attempting to exploit his goodwill and reputation by using his name to mislead the public.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also claimed that the movie's script included defamatory comments and insinuations about him. He further noted that the script indicated it was an "adult category film" and warned that if released with references to him and his name, it would damage his reputation. The court sided with Johar and issued a stay on the film's release on June 13, 2024.

In December 2024, Indiapride Advisory filed a countersuit, requesting the lifting of the stay order. Advocate Ashok M Saraogi, representing the defendant, claimed that Johar waited until the last minute to approach the court for an ex-parte objection, despite all arrangements for the film's release already being in place. He also argued that Johar’s name had not been used directly and stated that the filmmakers were willing to make necessary changes to the film if required.

In response to the countersuit, Karan Johar stated that the filmmakers were fully aware of the ongoing legal proceedings but continued with the release arrangements. He argued, "By intentionally using my name, the defendant has violated my personality rights, privacy rights, and infringed upon my brand value."

Ruling in Johar's favor, the bench granted an injunction against the film's release on Friday. The court found that the unauthorized use of Johar's name and personal attributes violated his personality rights, publicity rights, and right to privacy. It also noted that merely altering or modifying the film would not be sufficient to prevent potential confusion. Additionally, the bench rejected the defendant's argument that Johar had delayed taking legal action.