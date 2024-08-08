Bombay HC quashes 'frivolous, vexatious' FIR against Mamta Kulkarni in 2016 drugs case

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Japan earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake hits southern part of island nation, tsunami warning issued

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

SC to hear plea against Bombay HC ban on hijab, burqa in colleges tomorrow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Tips to improve liver health

Tips to improve liver health

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

Foods to avoid before bedtime

Foods to avoid before bedtime

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bombay HC quashes 'frivolous, vexatious' FIR against Mamta Kulkarni in 2016 drugs case

Bombay High court quashed a 2016 drugs case registered against former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bombay HC quashes 'frivolous, vexatious' FIR against Mamta Kulkarni in 2016 drugs case
Mamta Kulkarni
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bombay High Court has quashed a 2016 drugs case registered against former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, noting that the proceedings against her were manifestly frivolous and vexatious and that continuation of the same would be nothing short of abuse of the process of court.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande in an order passed on July 22, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, said it was of the "clear opinion" that the material collected against Kulkarni does not prima facie constitute any offense against her.

"We are satisfied that the continuation of the prosecution against the petitioner (Kulkarni) would be nothing short of an abuse of process of court," the bench said in its order. The court said it was satisfied that this was a fit case to exercise its inherent powers to quash the FIR since the proceedings are "manifestly frivolous and vexatious" Mamta Kulkarni had filed a petition for quashing the FIR lodged against her in 2016 by the Thane police under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

She claimed that she has been implicated in the case and that she was only acquainted with one Vicky Goswami, one of the co-accused in the case. The police in April 2016 arrested two persons for alleged possession of one kilogram of ephedrine, a narcotic substance. After a preliminary probe, a case was registered against 10 more persons, including Kulkarni. The prosecution case is that Kulkarni along with other co-accused, including Vicky Goswami, had in January 2016 held a conspiracy meeting in a hotel in Kenya for the sale and purchase of narcotic substances. The bench perused the witness statements and other evidence submitted in the chargesheet and noted that the alleged conspiracy meeting. 

The court said it was of the view that the material submitted in the chargesheet was not sufficient to sustain the charge levelled against Kulkarni under the provisions of the NDPS Act. "Mere presence of the petitioner (Kulkarni) in one of the meetings, even by accepting the material as what is reflected in the chargesheet, would definitely not be sufficient for sustaining conviction under the provisions invoked in the chargesheet," the bench said. It had taken place in the dining hall of the hotel in Kenya and she was sitting on a sofa next to the dining table.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RBI MPC meeting: Will central bank change repo rate today? Here's what to expect

RBI MPC meeting: Will central bank change repo rate today? Here's what to expect

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

NEET PG 2024 admit cards to be out today; check steps to download, direct link here

NEET PG 2024 admit cards to be out today; check steps to download, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement