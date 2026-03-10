Bombay HC protects Shilpa Shetty's personality rights, her lawyer says 'internet cannot become playground for deepfakes'

1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted
Shilpa Shetty had approached the Bombay High Court back in November 2025 seeking protection of her personality rights.
The Bombay High Court has passed an order safeguarding Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's personality rights against misuse. In its order, the High Court has restrained the defendants from using or misrepresenting her name, image, voice, likeness, or persona in any manner.
Not just that, the Court has also directed that the defamatory and infringing content circulating on various platforms be immediately pulled down, thereby reinforcing that a public figure’s identity and reputation cannot be commercially exploited or digitally misused without consent. This latest order has placed the responsibility on digital platforms and intermediaries to act swiftly in removing such unlawful content.
Reacting to the latest development in the case, Supreme Court lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who is representing Shilpa, welcomed the Court's landmark move against deepfakes. She shared, "The Bombay High Court has made it absolutely clear in Ms. Shilpa Shetty's personality rights case that the internet cannot become a playground for deepfakes and digital impersonation."
"The Court has protected her personality rights and acknowledged that her name, image, voice, and persona are valuable legal rights which cannot be commercially exploited or digitally manipulated without her consent. This order reinforces that digital platforms and intermediaries must act swiftly to remove such material and must restrain the misuse of technology that violates her dignity and reputation," the lawyer went on to add.
Shilpa had approached the Bombay High Court back in November 2025 seeking protection of her personality rights. Recently, the High Court questioned the legal standing of the various artificial intelligence tools used to simulate celebrity personalities without any consent.
It must be noted that Shilpa is not the first celebrity to receive legal protection against the misuse of their persona on the internet. Before the Dhadkan actress, several Bollywood celebs such as Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, along with others, have gotten their personality rights protected.
