FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Cyclone Murasu: 'Electric Poles Damaged', Aftermath Of 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm In Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Murasu: 'Electric Poles Damaged', Aftermath Of 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm In Andhra Pradesh

ACP Manasvi Vashishta who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

ACP Manasvi Vashishta who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion; says CEO John Ternus

Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bombay HC orders BMC to restore Dia Mirza's firecracker video, slams BJP leader: 'India is a secular country'

The Bombay High Court slammed comments made by BJP politicians against a video in which actor Dia Mirza urged citizens not to burst firecrackers on Diwali.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

Bombay HC orders BMC to restore Dia Mirza's firecracker video, slams BJP leader: 'India is a secular country'
Dia Mirza (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has got a big relief and secured a huge victory as the Bombay High Court has criticised comments made by BJP politicians against Dia Mirza's video urging citizens not to burst firecrackers on public streets. A division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale said that they were "disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians," and reminded them that “India is a Secular country.” 

What is the video and the controversy related to it? 

The video in question was created by Mirza at the request of BMC to raise awareness about the court's directions against bursting firecrackers on public streets. However, the video was taken down from the civic body's social media handle following objections from BJP leaders, diverting the case, twisting it with a religious angle, and labelling her as "anti-Hindu." The politicians who objected to and slammed Dia's eco-friendly Diwali video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are Ameet Satam (Mumbai BJP President and MLA) and Ritu Tawde (Mumbai Mayor). Ameet Satam, Mumbai BJP chief, objected to the video on X and wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

Also read: Viral video: Ramayana is not duology but trilogy? Ranbir Kapoor leaks major spoiler for Part 3; netizens say 'Namit Malhotra sahi khel gaya'

Dia Mirza acted as per directions of the court

Justice Kulkarni stated that the politicians reacted without considering the court's earlier order, which permitted everyone to participate in the awareness initiative, regardless of gender or religion. The judge said, "She acted as per the directions of the court." The judge further slammed the approach of some corporators and politicians, calling it incorrect and shouldn't divert the issue to “any other angle.” Justice Gokhale added that the matter was “purely an environmental issue” and should not be given any other colour. The judges observed and ordered BMC to restore the deleted video, saying, "Everyone is breathing the same air, be it anyone."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Firecrackers being openly sold in Delhi despite Supreme Court-imposed restrictions? Apex court expresses concerns
Firecrackers being openly sold in Delhi despite SC-imposed restrictions?
Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion; says CEO John Ternus
Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion
Bombay HC orders BMC to restore Dia Mirza's firecracker video, slams BJP leader: 'India is a secular country'
Bombay HC orders BMC to restore Dia Mirza's firecracker video, slams BJP leader
Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray falls victim to online fraud, FIR Registered
Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray falls victim to online fraud
Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket, set to continue playing BBL
Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket, set to play BBL
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement