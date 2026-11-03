Bombay HC orders BMC to restore Dia Mirza's firecracker video, slams BJP leader: 'India is a secular country'

The Bombay High Court slammed comments made by BJP politicians against a video in which actor Dia Mirza urged citizens not to burst firecrackers on Diwali.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has got a big relief and secured a huge victory as the Bombay High Court has criticised comments made by BJP politicians against Dia Mirza's video urging citizens not to burst firecrackers on public streets. A division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale said that they were "disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians," and reminded them that “India is a Secular country.”

What is the video and the controversy related to it?

The video in question was created by Mirza at the request of BMC to raise awareness about the court's directions against bursting firecrackers on public streets. However, the video was taken down from the civic body's social media handle following objections from BJP leaders, diverting the case, twisting it with a religious angle, and labelling her as "anti-Hindu." The politicians who objected to and slammed Dia's eco-friendly Diwali video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are Ameet Satam (Mumbai BJP President and MLA) and Ritu Tawde (Mumbai Mayor). Ameet Satam, Mumbai BJP chief, objected to the video on X and wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

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Dia Mirza acted as per directions of the court

Justice Kulkarni stated that the politicians reacted without considering the court's earlier order, which permitted everyone to participate in the awareness initiative, regardless of gender or religion. The judge said, "She acted as per the directions of the court." The judge further slammed the approach of some corporators and politicians, calling it incorrect and shouldn't divert the issue to “any other angle.” Justice Gokhale added that the matter was “purely an environmental issue” and should not be given any other colour. The judges observed and ordered BMC to restore the deleted video, saying, "Everyone is breathing the same air, be it anyone."