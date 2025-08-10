What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…
'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'
'Deeply shocked by...': Actor Rahman reacts to accusations made against Shwetha Menon
Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away
This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...
'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska
BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'
BOLLYWOOD
On Saturday, the film’s producer Amit Jani posted on X claiming he was getting repeated calls from an unknown number and was being threatened.
On Saturday, the film’s producer Amit Jani posted on X claiming he was getting repeated calls from an unknown number and was being threatened.
He wrote, "+971566707310 number se lagatar aaj bomb se udaane ki, goli maarne ki dhamki aur gaali galauch ki jaa rhi hai, Ye khud ko Bihar ka rahne wala bata rha hai khud ka naam tabrej bata rha hai ispar mukdma kayam karke isko giraftar kiya jaye (sic)."
Later, Amit Jani also shared a copy of a complaint he sent to Noida Police in Hindi.
In it, he wrote, "Sir, I respectfully submit that today at 1:03 PM and 1:06 PM, I received calls on my mobile number 9760000004 from +971566707310. The caller identified himself as Mohammad Tabrez from Bihar and threatened me, saying that they would blow me up along with my car with a bomb because I had portrayed their Prophet Mohammad Sahab incorrectly in my film and insulted him. He further threatened to bury me alive. The caller also mentioned that the Home Ministry has provided me with Y-category security and challenged me, saying that if I am a true son of my father, I should report his call to the Home Ministry. I request you, sir, to kindly register a case against the person who issued these threats (sic)."
Udaipur Files tells the story of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu’s murder in 2022. Several petitions were filed seeking a ban on its release, but on August 6, the Central government gave the green signal. The makers then released the film on August 8.