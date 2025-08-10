'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

On Saturday, the film’s producer Amit Jani posted on X claiming he was getting repeated calls from an unknown number and was being threatened.

He wrote, "+971566707310 number se lagatar aaj bomb se udaane ki, goli maarne ki dhamki aur gaali galauch ki jaa rhi hai, Ye khud ko Bihar ka rahne wala bata rha hai khud ka naam tabrej bata rha hai ispar mukdma kayam karke isko giraftar kiya jaye (sic)."

Later, Amit Jani also shared a copy of a complaint he sent to Noida Police in Hindi.

In it, he wrote, "Sir, I respectfully submit that today at 1:03 PM and 1:06 PM, I received calls on my mobile number 9760000004 from +971566707310. The caller identified himself as Mohammad Tabrez from Bihar and threatened me, saying that they would blow me up along with my car with a bomb because I had portrayed their Prophet Mohammad Sahab incorrectly in my film and insulted him. He further threatened to bury me alive. The caller also mentioned that the Home Ministry has provided me with Y-category security and challenged me, saying that if I am a true son of my father, I should report his call to the Home Ministry. I request you, sir, to kindly register a case against the person who issued these threats (sic)."

Udaipur Files tells the story of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu’s murder in 2022. Several petitions were filed seeking a ban on its release, but on August 6, the Central government gave the green signal. The makers then released the film on August 8.