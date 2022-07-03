Boman Irani opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar's box office failure, says 'don't want to analyse it'

Boman Irani-Jayeshbhai Jordaar/YouTube

Boman Irani was last seen on the big screen in Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he played the latter's conservative father who wants to see a male child as his grandson. The film, backed by Yash Raj Productions, was a commercial flop as it collected around Rs 25 crore at the box office.

In a recent interview, Boman opened up on the film's box office failure. Speaking to Free Press Journal, the actor said, "I have no idea why the film didn’t work at all, and I don’t want to analyse it too."

Since the film premiered on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video India, netizens have been praising the movie on social media. Talking about the same, Irani added, "I have been getting so many messages about the film and my role personally. I think the intention of the film was very good. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a great experience, and I loved what the director was trying to say."

Shalini Pandey, who made her acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, stars as Jayesh's wife Mudra Patel in the film helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar. Ratna Pathak Shah plays Boman's wife and Ranveer's mother in the comedy-drama dealing with the issue of female infanticide.

After Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Boman's next theatrical release is Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra.



Meanwhile, Boman Irani recently made his streaming debut in the psychological thriller series Masoom, an adaptation of the Irish series Blood. Apart from the Munnabhai series actor, the Disney+ Hotstar show also starred Deepak Tijori's daughter Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnis, and Veer Rajwant Singh in the lead roles.