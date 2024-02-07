Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

Boman Irani's father passed away six months before he was born.

Boman Irani, who is one of the finest actors that we have in the industry, has always inspired us with his journey. Well, we all know hard work pays off and Boman Iran’s remarkable journey is the proof. Today, let’s take a look at how he, who once worked as a waiter, became a India’s favourite actor .

Early life

Boman Irani was born on December 2, 1959, in Mumbai, to a Zoroastrian family. His dad passed away six months before he was born. He has three older sisters named Shirin, Shenaz, and Roshan. Boman faced challenges with dyslexia during his childhood, but he managed to overcome it.

Education

He completed his high school education at St. Mary's School and then took a 2-year waiter course at Mithibai College in Mumbai. Boman also helped run a bakery and snacks shop in Mumbai with his mom. Unfortunately, his mom, Jerbanoo Irani, passed away in June 2021 at the age of 94.

Struggles

Struggling with low confidence, he turned to singing to improve his speech. His mother's support, recording the applause he received after a performance, played a crucial role in boosting his confidence, as he listened to it multiple times.

Boman's mother shouldered the responsibility of the family, managing their Farsan and namkeen shop at Grant Road. Boman decided to contribute to the family after finishing college. Seeking a job at a Taj hotel, he expressed his interest in working at the rooftop restaurant to the manager.

Decided to quit his job

While working at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Boman Irani sold photos of school cricket and football matches for 20 to 30 rupees. When Boman's mother had an accident, he left his job to take care of the family's Farsan shop. Over the next 14 years, he managed the business, got married, and had children. Despite these commitments, Boman felt something was missing. Encouraged by his wife, he decided to venture out and explore new opportunities.

Determined to pursue photography, he convinced Aspy Adajania, the President of the Indian Boxing Association, to let him cover the World Boxing Championships in Mumbai.

Despite an initial rejection, Boman worked at Adajania's office in exchange for the opportunity. This paved the way for him to become the official photographer for the Indian Boxing Association and later for the Norwegian Boxing Team, where he captured images of Norwegian boxer Ole Klemetsen with his Pentax K1000 camera.

In one of the interviews, Boman had confessed that he didn’t have house until 47.

Acting career

A turning point came when a friend suggested he audition for an advertisement, and Boman, getting selected, went on to feature in over 180 ads. This led to an opportunity to star in a low-budget short film, where a clip caught the attention of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

After catching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's attention, he offered Boman Irani the role of Prof J. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS, with a Rs 2 lakh paycheck. Initially hesitant about the film, Boman trusted the vision of debutant director Rajkumar Hirani and took on the role. Interestingly, before Boman, Amrish Puri was considered for the same role but was ultimately rejected.

In one of his podcasts, he said, “I didn’t have a house in my name till I was 47. There was a time when my building had to be repaired because I could see the sky from my bed. Life can be cruel, childhood can be cruel. Some people get it easy. But it is tastier when it comes hard.”

“I am still struggling for my art, my craft. I went from door to door facing rejections because I wanted to do something unique. So, I have a sense of rejection also. Just because I have got a certain stature today, it doesn’t mean that people will tell me, ‘You write anything, we will make it.’ There is rejection even today,” he added.