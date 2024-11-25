Headlined and helmed by Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys also features Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup. The film will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Marking Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys had its Asia premiere at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa. The film stars Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup in the leading roles. The film explores the nuanced bond between a father and son as they navigate generational gaps, contrasting perspectives, and shifting ideas of masculinity.

Speaking at the premiere, Boman Irani expressed his enthusiasm for showcasing the film at IFFI, "The Mehta Boys is a movie that everyone will relate to- whether you’re a father, mother, son, daughter, sister or brother. It’s an emotional movie with a lot of depth. This is an incredible moment for me and the entire team of The Mehta Boys and we are absolutely thrilled to be at the 55th IFFI for the Asia premiere of our movie, which is also my directorial debut. We are grateful for the love and appreciation we have received from the audiences at IFFI."

Earlier this year, The Mehta Boys had its world premiere at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival where it won the Best Feature Film Award. It was later showcased at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, where Boman Irani won the Best Actor award for his powerful performance.

Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar and written by Boman Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., The Mehta Boys is a Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production. The movie is slated to premiere on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video soon.

