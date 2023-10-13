Bolo Na: Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan's song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail releases, netizens 'listen it on loop'

Bolo Na is a soul-stirring romantic melody, brought to life by the enchanting voices of Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's forthcoming cinematic masterpiece, 12th Fail, has been in the news for its enthralling trailer that got an overwhelming response. Following that, the makers have now unveiled the film’s first song, Bolo Na.

Bolo Na is a soul-stirring romantic melody, brought to life by the enchanting voices of Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. Swanand Kirkire's lyrical magic combined with Shantanu Moitra's musical finesse creates an unforgettable experience.

The uplifting emotions of first love are brought alive in this song, where the soft, romantic visuals - featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr - complement the sweet melody perfectly. The film is majorly set in Delhi and this song has been shot in Dilli Haat.



Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting romantic vibes of 'Bolo Na' from 12th Fail, a film that promises to be a journey of steely resilience and self-discovery, smoothened by a beautiful love story.



'Bolo Na' is released under one of the leading music label Saregama Music.



12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures and Restart.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

