Bollywood film titles are famous all over the world for their creativity. However, today we will shed light on Bollywood's most unlucky film title. Every movie made with this title has proved to be a flop at the box office. The makers made the movie not once or twice but nine times and every movie has proved to be a flop or a disaster at the box office. A lead actor had accepted that his career was over and had to fight depression. Not only this, the producer of a film was on the verge of bankruptcy. We are talking about the popular film title Karz.

Three films have been made with the title Karz. This word has been part of the titles of 6 other films as well. Surprisingly, all the 9 films flopped badly at the box office. Rishi Kapoor's film Karz was released in 1980. Stars like Simi Grewal, Raj Kiran, Premnath Malhotra, and Pran were seen in it. The music of the film Karz, directed by Subhash Ghai, was a super hit. However, the audience did not like the story. Due to this, the film flopped at the box office. Rishi Kapoor went into depression after Karz flopped. In his biography, Rishi Kapoor has said that after the failure of Karz, he was in depression for a long time.

After this, another film named Karz was not successful at the box office. In the year 2002, Sunny Deol's film Karz: The Burden of Truth was released. Suneil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty were also a part of the film. As soon as it was released, this movie proved to be a disaster at the box office.

In 2008, a remake of Rishi Kapoor's Karz was made. Himesh Reshammiya was the hero in it. Apart from him, Urmila Matondkar and Dino Morea were also seen in important roles. Satish Kaushik directed the film. However, this movie also flopped in terms of earnings and proved to be a disaster. Made in Rs 24 crore, Karz could earn only Rs 16 crore at the box office.

According to reports, the producers of the film were on the verge of bankruptcy. Karz proved to be the worst film of Urmila Matondkar's career. After the failure of Karz, the actress never got a lead role again. Eventually, she started judging TV reality shows in the year 2011.

Apart from these three movies, the word Karz was used in the titles of 6 movies which flopped badly at the box office. This list includes Karz Tere Khoon Ka (1988), Doodh Ka Karz (1990), Pyar Ka Karz (1990), Karz Chukna Hai (1991), Mahaan Karz (1991), and Doodh Ka Karz (2016).

