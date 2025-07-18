Bollywood's unluckiest film title gave 3 big flops, ended superstar's career, gave actor depression, left investors bankrupt, name is..., starred..

Karz is often referred to as the unluckiest film title in Bollywood. Three films were made in Bollywood with this name, and the word Karz was used in five films. The only thing common is that all of them failed badly at the box office.

Every year, thousands of actors enter the film industry to become successful. Out of all of them, only a few attain a star status and get to enjoy it for years. Today, we will tell you not about any actor but a film title which has, over the years, proved to be unlucky for various stars. We will tell you about three Bollywood films today that were all released in not only different years but also decades. However, all of them had one thing in common: the title, and also that all these films, with the same title, were super flops at the box office, ending some actors' careers, and affecting their mental health.

What is Bollywood's unluckiest film title?

Karz is often referred to as the unluckiest film title in Bollywood. Three films were made in Bollywood with this name, and the word Karz was used in five films. The only thing common is that all of them failed badly at the box office. Karz may be a cult classic now, but at the time of its release, Subhash Ghai's Karz proved to be a flop at the box office. Karz was released in 1980, starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead role along with Simi Garewal, Neetu Kapoor, and Raj Kiran. A remake of the Hollywood film The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, Karz earned only Rs 3.9 crore worldwide and was rated an average grosser.

Was Karz a hit or a flop?

20 years after the release of Rishi Kapoor's film, Harry Baweja used the title in his Sunny Deol-starrer Karz: The Burden of Truth. Sunny Deol was at the peak of her career when the film was released. Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, his co-stars, were also just coming out of experiencing hits. However, just like 1980, Sunny Deol's Karz also tanked at the box office, barely managing to recover its budget.

Bollywood still did not give up. In 2008, the title Karz was again used in the Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Satish Kaushik film Karzzzz. The film, a remake of the 1980 film starring Rishi Kapoor, earned just Rs 16 crore on a Rs 24 crore budget. Reports state that the investors of the film were pushed to the brink of bankruptcy.

Did Rishi Kapoor suffer from depression after Karz flopped at the box office?

Rishi Kapoor, in his memoir, once stated how the 1980 film’s failure hit him hard. The actor revealed how he became depressed after Karz did not work as he was so heavily invested in it. The 2008 film Karzzzz, starring Himesh Reshammiya, badly affected Urmila Matondkar's film career. Since 2008, Urmila Matondkar has not done a full-length role in a Hindi film, appearing only in cameos.

