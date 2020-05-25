Bollywood technicians, supporting actors continue waiting for aid as coronavirus crisis continues

The coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed affected everyone in the society, including the entertainment industry which took a huge hit with spot boys, make-up artists, hairstylists, costume-wig-prop makers, technicians and even supporting actors all struggling to make ends meet.

While a lot of actors have extended financial support via the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), there are a lot of people who allege that they haven't received any help as yet. In a recent interview, Saraswati Gupta, a hairstylist who lives with her three children and husband, said, "Whoever works in the industry needs to be a member of one of the associations. I’m also a member of the hair and make-up association. Till now I have only received 20% of what was promised. Call par bus bolte hai mil jayega. (They only tell you'll receive it when you call)." A technician named Hassan Sheikh said that he received Rs 3,000 from Salman Khan, but he’s worried about stuck payments.

While Suniel Kasbe, AdHoc General Secretary, Costume, Make-Up Artists, and Hairdresser Association, said, "We requested Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) general secretary Ashok Dubey to help, but nothing happened. They are supporting those who are on good terms with them. Once the lockdown ends, workers who haven’t got anything will protest."

Amit Behl, CINTAA senior joint secretary & chairman, Outreach Committee said that those sharing wrong IFSC code like that "halts the process". He said, "The condition of actors who do small roles are worse. We’ve put up requests on various online charitable websites and reached out to international broadcasters for help."