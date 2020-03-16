Bollywood set to lose Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns owing to coronavirus scare

The release dates for several films have been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bollywood has taken a huge hit ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, Bollywood stands to incur an estimated loss of Rs 800 crore. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, around 3500 screens have been shut across the country, following orders from various state governments including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, and Punjab.

Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor which released on March 6 had collected Rs 90.67 crore in the first week of its release while Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium managed to collect Rs 9.5 crore in three days of the release.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a loss of Rs 25- 30 crore for the makers of Baaghi 3. Theatres shutting down have also impacted the weekend business of Angrezi Medium. The Hindi film industry stands to lose Rs 800 crore owing to delays in releases and shooting schedules."

In addition to this, Taran Adarsh, in an earlier interview had told Hindustan Times, "This will definitely have repercussions in the entertainment industry. Films will not release, the producers will have to put a stop to it. We are talking about crores and crores."

The release dates for several films have been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh biopic, James Bond’s next No Time To Die and Fast and Furious 9 have all been postponed. Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh biopic will also hit the screens in January next year.