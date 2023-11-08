Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

Bollywood's richest film producer started out as a manufacturer of toothbrushes but is now worth Rs 12800 crore.

The Hindi film industry is a place with big monies. The biggest films released in India gross in excess of $100 million (Rs 825 crore) quite often. The producers, who back these films, make millions through distribution receipts and other non-theatical rights. No wonder film producers are the richest entities in Bollywood, with way higher net worth than the stars. Bollywood’s richest film producer is one example. The man, who had humble beginnings selling cable TV network, is now also a TV star, appearing as a judge on a popular reality show. His net worth – a mere Rs 12,800 crore.

Bollywood’s richest film producer and their Shark Tank India connect

Ronnie Screwvala, head of RSVP Films and former boss of UTV Motion Pictures, is the richest film producer in the Hindi film industry. As per Forbes, Screwvala has a net worth of Rs 12,800 crore (over $1.5 billion), making him much richer than big names like Aditya hopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, or Sajid Nadiadwala. Screwvala was recently in news when he came on board as a ‘shark’ on the popular reality show Shark Tank India. The show sees the businessman evaluate pitches from eager entrepreneurs and startup owners and decide if he wants to invest in them.

Ronnie Screwvala net worth

Over the last few years, Ronnie Screwvala has been named among India’s most influential and powerful people by publications such as Time, Esquire, and Fortune. The filmmaker’ Rs 12,800 crore net worth isn’t all due to films through. RSVP does form a big chunk of his portfolio but Screwvala has other business interests too. He also has business interests in UpGrad, Usports, and Unliazer. Together, these businesses with his moviemaking work, makes him the richest filmmaker in India, with a reported net worth of Rs 12,800 crore.

Ronnie Screwvala’s journey from selling toothbrushes to Rs 12,800 crore

The filmmaker started as a toothbrush manufacturer in the 70s, with a small business. He graduated to setting up a cable TV businss in 1981, his first entry in the entertainment world. In 1990, with an investment of just Rs 37,000, he founded UTV, which went on to produce TV shows like Shanti and Sea Hawks as well as films like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express and many more. In 2012, he sold his share of the company to Disney for over a billion dollars. In 2014, Screwvala founded RSVP Movies, which has produced films like Uri and Kedarnath among others.