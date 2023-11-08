Headlines

Apple iPhone 12 available at just Rs 4,999 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 35,000 off, check details

Viral video: Incredible sight in Gurugram as 'Aladdin' amazes locals with his 'magic carpet', watch

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 12 available at just Rs 4,999 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 35,000 off, check details

Viral video: Incredible sight in Gurugram as 'Aladdin' amazes locals with his 'magic carpet', watch

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

Fastest-ever ODI double century: Glenn Maxwell fails to break Ishan's outstanding mark

8 top saree looks of Nita Ambani

List of records broken by Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

Bollywood's richest film producer started out as a manufacturer of toothbrushes but is now worth Rs 12800 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Hindi film industry is a place with big monies. The biggest films released in India gross in excess of $100 million (Rs 825 crore) quite often. The producers, who back these films, make millions through distribution receipts and other non-theatical rights. No wonder film producers are the richest entities in Bollywood, with way higher net worth than the stars. Bollywood’s richest film producer is one example. The man, who had humble beginnings selling cable TV network, is now also a TV star, appearing as a judge on a popular reality show. His net worth – a mere Rs 12,800 crore.

Bollywood’s richest film producer and their Shark Tank India connect

Ronnie Screwvala, head of RSVP Films and former boss of UTV Motion Pictures, is the richest film producer in the Hindi film industry. As per Forbes, Screwvala has a net worth of Rs 12,800 crore (over $1.5 billion), making him much richer than big names like Aditya hopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, or Sajid Nadiadwala. Screwvala was recently in news when he came on board as a ‘shark’ on the popular reality show Shark Tank India. The show sees the businessman evaluate pitches from eager entrepreneurs and startup owners and decide if he wants to invest in them.

Ronnie Screwvala net worth

Over the last few years, Ronnie Screwvala has been named among India’s most influential and powerful people by publications such as Time, Esquire, and Fortune. The filmmaker’ Rs 12,800 crore net worth isn’t all due to films through. RSVP does form a big chunk of his portfolio but Screwvala has other business interests too. He also has business interests in UpGrad, Usports, and Unliazer. Together, these businesses with his moviemaking work, makes him the richest filmmaker in India, with a reported net worth of Rs 12,800 crore.

Ronnie Screwvala’s journey from selling toothbrushes to Rs 12,800 crore

The filmmaker started as a toothbrush manufacturer in the 70s, with a small business. He graduated to setting up a cable TV businss in 1981, his first entry in the entertainment world. In 1990, with an investment of just Rs 37,000, he founded UTV, which went on to produce TV shows like Shanti and Sea Hawks as well as films like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express and many more. In 2012, he sold his share of the company to Disney for over a billion dollars. In 2014, Screwvala founded RSVP Movies, which has produced films like Uri and Kedarnath among others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Pollution: Air quality in capital remains 'severe' for 4th day; here are steps govt taking to curb it

JEE Main 2024: Application deadline, exam date, how to apply, official website, eligibility criteria

This actress gave Bollywood's biggest hit; husband left her for her sister, stole all her money, Salman Khan saved her

Kota to Pittsburgh: How Ex-Wipro Chandan Saxena became back-bone of Global Credit Card Industry

Meet founder of startup that once valued over Rs 330000 crore, left firm before it went bankrupt, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE