Bollywood's OG horror creators Ramsay Brothers to make a comeback after 10 years with OTT debut, details inside

Ramsay Brothers, who revolutionised horror in Indian cinema, are making a comeback after years; this time on OTT

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:37 AM IST

Sagar Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers is now producing a new horror series titled Bandh Darwaze Ke Peeche, and says it will showcase a new side of psychological horror.

With movies like Veerana, Purani Haveli, Tahkhana and Hotel, among others, to their credit, the Ramsay brothers were a name to reckon with when it came to the horror genre in the 90s. Though the brothers have stopped making films, they are back, but this time with a horror show on a streaming platform.

Talking about the series, Sagar said: "Our series is a fresh script that delves deep into the unexplored realms of psychological horror. The series takes a bold new direction, blending modern storytelling with intense, spine-chilling moments guaranteed to take the audience on a roller coaster joy ride."

“The script is meticulously crafted to engage today's audience, offering a unique mix of fear, thrill, mystery, and, of course, most importantly, horror that sets it apart. It explores dark, hidden secrets and supernatural phenomena, all wrapped in a gripping storyline that is both unpredictable and relatable to Ramsay's,” he shared.

The show will be streaming on ALTT and he is happy to be working with the streaming platform. He said that their association has been incredibly collaborative and creatively fulfilling.

He added: "At the end of the day, we all work for our audiences, and they are the King and Queens. They've shared their love for ALTT for many years, hence the increase in their followership year over year, and we hope to add more to their roster, while hoping to be appreciated for our creativity."

Sagar ended by saying, "ALTT's support has allowed us to push the boundaries of horror storytelling, ensuring that the series reaches a wider and more diverse audience. The platform's commitment to high-quality content and innovation in the genre aligns perfectly with what we aim to achieve with this series, making this partnership a natural fit. Together, we're excited to deliver a truly unique viewing experience.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

