Bollywood's most successful Khan grossed Rs 25000 crore, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, wasn't a superstar

The most successful Khan actor from Bollywood is not Shah Rukh, Salman, or Aamir.

Box office gross is considered quite an accurate and universally accepted way to determine a film actor’s pull or stardom. The higher the earnings an actor can generate for his films over his peers, the bigger a star he is. So it is not a surprise that among Indian actors, Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with his films grossing over Rs 4000 crore in India. But if one talks about worldwide earnings across industries, one actor had him beat, and that too by an astounding margin.

The actor whose films have grossed more than all the Khans combined

The late Irrfan Khan is widely regarded as one of the finest Indian actors ever produced. The man was also one of the most successful Indian actors globally, appearing in a number of Hollywood blockbusters and Oscar-winning films over the years. His filmography in Hollywood has meant that many of his big ticket films have earned hundreds of millions of dollars, sums Indian films can’t dream of achieving. In fact, his American films (led by Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, and Life of Pi) have earned a collective $2.5 billion, which translates to over Rs 22,350 crore. Add to this the collections of his Indian films and Irrfan’s films earned a whopping Rs 25,000 crore worldwide.

In comparison, the highest-grossing Indian leading man – Shah Rukh Khan – is far behind with a cumulative worth of Rs 8500 crore. The other two Khans – Salman (Rs 7000 crore) and Aamir (Rs 6500 crore) – are even further back. Even their combined worldwide gross of Rs 22000 crore is less than Irrfan.

How Irrfan Khan beat the three Khans

Irrfan Khan worked in a number of successful films in India, such as New York, Haider, Hindi Medium, and Life in a Metro. But still, most of these were moderate hits and his box office returns from India, number around Rs 2500 crore, which is a sizable number, but not record-breaking. But from the mid-2000s onwards, Irrfan began appearing in major Hollywood productions that made millions at the box office. Slumdog Millionaire earned $378 million (Rs 1670 crore), The Amazing Spider-Man grossed $758 million (Rs 4200 crore), while Jurassic World netted a record $1.67 billion (over Rs 11000 crore). In all, these films added to his tally, making it untouchable for any other Indian actor.