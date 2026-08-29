Bollywood's most profitable film of 2026, was flop in first 2 weeks, took mega jump in 3rd week, made in Rs 2 crore, earns 500% profit, it is...

This film, with no star cast, no big names, and no major production house, is giving tough competition to Yash's Toxic. Can you believe that? Read on to know more about this remarkable film.

Box office is unpredictable. Since the 2010s, a movie has been declared a hit or a flop by the end of its first week. The debut weekend figures almost seal the fate of a film. However, today we will discuss a film that was declared a flop for the first two weeks, but on its third weekend, the movie showed a miraculous jump, and it did the unthinkable. The mega jump of the film in its third week shocked the trade and stunned the moviegoers. This film has no superstars, and yet it's competing, giving tough competition to Rocking Star Yash's Toxic. Surprised, aren't you? Wait till you read more about Hanuman Ansh.

Hanuman Ansh: The movie with no big names, yet beating the biggest names

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual guru Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. The movie stars Shobhinav Satyaa, playing the lead role of Lakshman Das, a wanderer who went on to become one of the most influential spiritual gurus, Neeb Karori Baba. Apart from Satyaa, the movie also stars an ensemble cast, including Chandan Anand, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, and Mannish Chaudhary. None of these actors are well-versed in Bollywood or the Indian film industry. Still, the movie went on to become the most profitable movie of 2026 yet.

Budget, box office collection, and profit calculation

As per multiple sources, the budget of Hanuman Ansh is between Rs 2-3 crore. Released in cinemas on August 7, the film was originally scheduled for July 31. The makers decided not to take a direct clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and pushed their film a week ahead.

Watch the trailer of Hanuman Ansh

As Sacnilk reported, the film took an opening of mere Rs 10 lakh, earning only Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. In the second week, the movie further dropped and was declared a flop by trade pundits, as it earned only Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. However, on Day 17, on its 3rd Sunday, the film got revived miraculously, earning Rs 2.20 crore. Since then, the film started writing history by growing stronger with each passing day. The 3rd week collection of the film is Rs 10.40 crore.

Hanuman Ansh giving straight competition to Toxic

On its 4th Friday, the movie did the unthinkable. Despite facing major competition and a screen crunch due to Yash's Toxic, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 6.25 crore. Till now, Hanuman Ansh's India gross collection is Rs 21.33 crore, and total India net collection is Rs 18.13 crore so far.

As per the information, the budget of Hanuman Ansh is between Rs 2-3 crore. With Rs 21 crore gross collection, the movie has shown an ROI of 500% on profit. With the 4th Saturday and Sunday's collection, the film is expected to jump even higher, shattering every trade expectation and setting new records in gold.