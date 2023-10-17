Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

Headlines

This filmmaker has given 29 flops in his career and only five hits, but is still regarded as one of the greats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Delivering hit or flop is a gamble in the world of cinema. Nobody has authority on a formula that will work everytime. However, the really good filmmakers often find their niche and make films that work more often than not. This, however, does not hold true for one particular ‘great’ Bollywood filmmaker, who has delivered more flops in his career than any other.

Why is Bollywood’s most flop filmmaker called great?

The man with the most flops in the history of Bollywood is Ram Gopal Varma. The maverick director has made 34 films in his career, of which 29 have been unsuccessful at the box office. In fact, he has managed to deliver only one blockbuster in his 30-year-long career in films. His last clean hit (not above average or semi hit) was 25 years ago – the 1998 release Satya. Yet, RGV, as he is fondly called, is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation. That is largely due to several cult classics he has made, including Shiva, Rangeela, Satya, Company, and Sarkar.

Ram Gopal Varma’s surprise flops and misses

Since Satya was a sleeper hit back in 1998, Ram Gopal Varma has made some critically acclaimed films, but none of them have been clean hits at the box office. The 2002 release Company was an average grosser, and Sarkar – his adaptation of The Godfather – was a semi-hit. His last three films have been dubbed disasters at the box office, earning less than even Rs 1 crore. Most of his recent films have found no takers, leading to the great filmmakers giving his films direct digital release.

Ram Gopal Varma’s fall from grace

Many have expressed dismay at the director of Rangeela and Satya resorting to making content that may be called soft porn in nature. His 2018 short film God, Sex and Truth starred adult film actress Mia Malkova in the lead. His most recent feature film 12 O Clock was also derided by critics. Many of his recent films have been criticised for including titilating content as opposed to his earlier work, which was a critique on society and included themes of isolation and struggle.

