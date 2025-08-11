Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Cola War heats up: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

YesMadam Launches ‘Mission Bandhan’—Taking Raksha Bandhan to Soldiers at the Border

'Taste of Atmanirbhar Bharat’: CM Yogi praises Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi’s festival; UP’s mango leadership in focus

Meet farmer couple, invited as special guests on I-Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort due to...; they are from...

New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are its key highlights?

Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why

Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi

Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni in Test cricket? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says 'he will obviously...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer launches Campa in THIS country, will it snatch market from Pepsi, Coca-Cola?

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance launches Campa in THIS country, will it... ..

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar got Rs 380 cr alimony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood friends, and when he was trying to find his footing, the latter was dating him, stood with him like a force. Sadly, they got separated after 14 years of marriage, with the most expensive divorce.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...
Bollywood's ex-couple who had the most expensive divorce

TRENDING NOW

When it comes to showbiz, nothing comes cheap. Be it marriage processions, baby showers, or divorce proceedings; everything is just way beyond the common man's imagination. Today, we will discuss the most expensive divorce in Bollywood. The settlement that came with the divorce could be a lifetime earnings of nearly 100 people (we are not exaggerating). Divorces come with a price, and it seems like Hrithik Roshan had to suffer a huge loss for it.

Bollywood's most expensive divorce cost Rs 380 crores

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had undergone the most expensive divorce in Bollywood. As per several reports, Sussanne got a settlement alimony of Rs 380 crores after her divorce from Hrithik Roshan, making it Bollywood's most expensive separation ever. However, the details of alimony, how Sussane received it, either by property or cash, investments, or other assets, remain undisclosed. 

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan: Childhood friends became a couple 

Hrithik (son of Rakesh Roshan) and Sussanne (daughter of Sanjay Khan) were reportedly childhood friends. Years before Hrithik made a dashing entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik and Sussanne were dating. Reports say that Roshan and Khan dated for four years. Hrithik got married in the same year when he made his Bollywood debut, on December 20, 2000. The couple welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2009. 

image

When Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan decided to part their ways, and moved on in life

During Kites (2010), there were reports that all is not well between Hrithik and Sussanne, and the separation rumours kept making headlines for some time, until 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne officially got divorced in 2014, leaving their fans heartbroken. Years after the divorce, the former couple continue to remain cordial and continues parenting their kids. Hrithik found love in Saba Azad, while Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni. Hrithik, on the work front, will soon be seen in War 2. The movie is releasing in cinemas on August 14. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War? CPJ, IFJ say...
War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...
War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; he clarifies
Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai
Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gur
Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters
Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sisters
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE