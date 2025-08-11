Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood friends, and when he was trying to find his footing, the latter was dating him, stood with him like a force. Sadly, they got separated after 14 years of marriage, with the most expensive divorce.

When it comes to showbiz, nothing comes cheap. Be it marriage processions, baby showers, or divorce proceedings; everything is just way beyond the common man's imagination. Today, we will discuss the most expensive divorce in Bollywood. The settlement that came with the divorce could be a lifetime earnings of nearly 100 people (we are not exaggerating). Divorces come with a price, and it seems like Hrithik Roshan had to suffer a huge loss for it.

Bollywood's most expensive divorce cost Rs 380 crores

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had undergone the most expensive divorce in Bollywood. As per several reports, Sussanne got a settlement alimony of Rs 380 crores after her divorce from Hrithik Roshan, making it Bollywood's most expensive separation ever. However, the details of alimony, how Sussane received it, either by property or cash, investments, or other assets, remain undisclosed.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan: Childhood friends became a couple

Hrithik (son of Rakesh Roshan) and Sussanne (daughter of Sanjay Khan) were reportedly childhood friends. Years before Hrithik made a dashing entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik and Sussanne were dating. Reports say that Roshan and Khan dated for four years. Hrithik got married in the same year when he made his Bollywood debut, on December 20, 2000. The couple welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2009.

When Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan decided to part their ways, and moved on in life

During Kites (2010), there were reports that all is not well between Hrithik and Sussanne, and the separation rumours kept making headlines for some time, until 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne officially got divorced in 2014, leaving their fans heartbroken. Years after the divorce, the former couple continue to remain cordial and continues parenting their kids. Hrithik found love in Saba Azad, while Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni. Hrithik, on the work front, will soon be seen in War 2. The movie is releasing in cinemas on August 14.