Headlines

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Ambanis vs Tata: Checkout a list of brands competing with each other in different sectors

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

3 army personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in an operation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

India's first action star ruled the industry in the 1930s and 40s.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Action films did not begin in India till the 1930s. While Hollywood and British cinema has swashbucklers and early Westerns in the 1920s, Indian cinema was still deeply rooted in local cultures. The concept of action films only began with the so-called stunt films at the turn of the decade. And among the first names who attained success in action cinema was not even an Indian, or even a man.

Bollywood’s first action star – Fearless Nadia

In 1935, JBH Wadia, the founder of Wadia Movietone, released the action potboiler Hunterwali. It starred an Australian actress settled in India named Mary Ann Evans. Mary had taken on the screen name Nadia, and was billed in the film as Fearless Nadia. The film, with its extravagant action sequences, and Nadia’s screen presence, was a superhit and attained a silver jubilee. Thus began Nadia’s career as a stunt heroine and for the next decade or so, she was the biggest action star in India, appearing in hits like Diamond Queen (1940), Jungle Princess (1942), Hunterwali Ki Beti (1943), and Dhoomketu (1949).

How Mary Ann Evans became Fearless Nadia

Nadia was born in Perth in 1908. Her father, a volunteer in British Army, was stationed in India the following year and Nadia moved to India in 1913. Following her father’s death in 1915, she moved to Peshawar where young Mary learnt horseback riding, hunting, gymnastics, and shooting. In the 1920s, she returned to Bombay as a teenager and learnt ballet there. Mary began working as a theatre artiste in her early 20s before trying her hand at a small role in JBH Wadia’s film Desh Deepak. Her minor roles were so well received that Wadia – and his brother Homi – decided to launch her as a leading actress, which they did with Hunterwali.

The story behind her screen name comes from what an Armenian fortune teller had once told her – that she would find great fame but only if she chose a name starting with N. She chose Nadia because it sounded ‘exotic’, the actress told an interviewer decades later.

Nadia’s dangerous stunts with lions and rapids

Nadia’s films worked because of her ability to combine showmanship with real danger. She was known to perform her own stunts and as she was an expert in swordfighting, riding, and even dance, she was perfect for the screen. In the 1942 film Jungle Princess, she was asked to do a scene with two actual lions and the actress did it. In a subsequent interview with Girish Karnad, Nadia recalled, “In Jungle Princess. I had to do a scene with a lion. Of course, I refused. ‘I am not going anywhere near a lion,’ I said. But Homi calmly said ‘Let’s see what happens’ and stepped into the cage of lions at the circus. Then a slim little circus girl arrived, walked into the cage, and gave milk to the lions in a bowl. I said ‘O.K. I’ll do it’.”

Her director and later husband Homi Wadia said the most dangerous stunt he ever saw her perform was for Diamond Queen, where she floated down the rapid currents near Wilson Dam, through dangerous boulders, and was almost swept away by the dangerous current.

Nadia’s later career

Nadia continued to act in action films in the 50s too but with limited success. In 1956, at the age of 48, Nadia took a hiatus from action films after the release of Jungle Queen. She married Homi in 1961 and official became Nadia Wadia. In 1967, at the age of 58, she returned to action films with Khiladi, a James Bond-style spy film where she played a secret agent. This was to be her last film role though. Nadia passed away in 1996 at the age of 88.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE