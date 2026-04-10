Bollywood's biggest superstar, was once called 'finished', had 3 back-to-back duds, now grossed Rs 3000 crore with 2 films

Not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, or Amitabh Bachchan, but he is Bollywood's biggest supertar. He was once trolled and mocked for fashion choices and film choices. But now, he's the only actor in Indian cinema to gross over Rs 3000 crore with just two films.

"Kismat ki sabse khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai." These lines were said by the late acting legend Irrfan. Who knew that this would be proven true for his co-star? No actor can claim to be the King of cinema. Even the biggest superstar can't predict that his dominance over the audience will remain forever. Content is the king, and the audience is the kingmaker. Today, we will discuss the biggest superstar Bollywood has ever seen. In the 113 years of Hindi cinema, he achieved something that no actor could have ever imagined. With two films, he has achieved a record that will remain untouched, arguably, for a decade.

Not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, but the biggest superstar of Bollywood is...

Ranveer Singh is the biggest superstar, the latest sensation of Bollywood. The man put his heart and soul into a film for years, and as a result, he went on to lead two of Bollywood's all-time blockbusters. Singh has achieved the unthinkable with Dhurandhar Part One and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and it will easily take a decade to beat this benchmark. However, the success Singh is enjoying has come after a slump, a dull phase, when he was cast out, mocked, and ridiculed by many.

When Ranveer gave 3 back-to-back flops

Before Dhurandhar, Ranveer was seen in Singham Again, and it was an average grosser. His last hit was in 2019's Gully Boy. After Zoya Akhtar's film, Ranveer starred in back-to-back flops, namely the critically-acclaimed '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. In the meanwhile he made a cameo in Sooryavanshi. But just like Singham Again, he can't take credit for the success of the film. In 2023, Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a hit, but not up to the mark of Karan Johar's set standard.

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Ranveer was once called 'joker' and even 'finished'

Online trolls and random users would call Ranveer Singh a 'joker', mocking his fashion choices, weird public appearances, and downfall in filmography. After Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar flopped, some trade analysts and social media chatter started saying his career was “declining” or “over.” Singh was termed finished, but he silently carried out his work, and his hard work, to deliver his career best.

How Ranveer Singh is the biggest superstar of Bollywood

In 21 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 1000 crore only from the Hindi language in India, becoming the first Bollywood movie to do so. Not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Hrithik, or even Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, but it is Ranveer Singh who has set the bar high for Bollywood and for the Indian cinema. When you combine the worldwide gross of both films (Dhurandhar Part One: Rs 1,354 crore and Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1,665 crore), the total goes up to Rs 3000 crore and counting. An unprecedented, unexpected, unthinkable record for sure.